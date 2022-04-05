Tesla's co-founder, Elon Musk, has become now recoup all his money use to buy the shares of Tesla in a single day.

The world's richest made over $15.3 billion(N6.4 trillion) in just 24 hours and his wealth is now over 23 times the worth of Dangote

Another day of huge gain, Elon Musk will now cross the 300 billion dollars mark as he looks to become the world's first trillionaire

Elon Musk's net worth has increased to $288 billion, widening the gap between him and Jeff Bezos, the world's second richest man.

Bloomberg reports that between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday, April 4, he made over $15.3 billion thanks to a rise in the price of Tesla Inc shares and Twitter shares he had purchased on Friday last week.

Legit.ng had earlier reported how Musk committed $2.89 billion to buy a 9.2 percent stake of Twitter making him the largest shareholder.

Changes in Elon Musk's networth in a few days Credit: Bloomberg

Since paying $2.9 billion for the shares of Twitter on Friday 1 April, Musk investment value as now increased by $36 million.

Twitter share price as at the time he bought it traded at $49.48, on Tuesday morning it is on sale for $49.97.

Elon Musk and the Trump theory

As the largest shareholder of Twitter, Elon Musk can chose to push to reinstate former president of America, Donald Trump’s Twitter's account.

In the days prior to the announcement of his acquisition of the social media platform shares, Musk had tweeted several times questioning the platform's free speech rules and musing on whether a new social media platform is needed.

Trump supporters challenge Musk

In several tweets, Trump's supporters are urging Musk to allow former President Donald Trump back on Twitter.

"Great job Elon Musk! Now reinstate President Trump!" tweeted conservative author Brigitte Gabriel.

Will the new majority shareholder return freedom of speech to Twitter?"

