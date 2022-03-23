In the last few days, Twitter one of the popular social media platform have been abuzz with tales of Nigerian workers' relationship with their bosses

Some of the complaints range from poor salary, working conditions and the toxic work environment

The bosses of some of the companies have reacted to the call out giving their own side of events that led to some of the workers' sack

Over the last 48 hours, Twitter has been abuzz with stories of some Nigerian workers and their experience working for some of the big tech companies and the private sector.

This is coming after media and news company, TechCabal released an article on toxic bosses with a focus on the CEO of a tech start-up, Bento Africa, Ebunoluwa Okunbanjo.

Workers told their tales using the hashtag #Horrible Bosses, on the toxic work environment as well as unfair labour policies.

Stories of arbitrary deductions and lack of job security also were part of the issues raised by those sharing their stories.

Nigeria has an unemployment rate of over 33 per cent with at least 1 million graduates entering the job market, it explains why many said they have had to also work without getting paid for months.

Some of the reactions

@jamesotemolu

"My boss went through my private chat on my PC and sacked me and the colleague I was having a convo with the next day.. e say na “Gross misconduct”

@myHoodies_onYou

"I quit a job cause my boss wouldn’t allow Muslim staff to have break for Eid (ileya). She insisted that we must all be present."

@SiredOne

"A horrible boss doesn't necessarily mean a horrible person. They just don't know how to manage people." I liked that."

Employers react

Ace Broadcast Journalist Kadaria Ahmed, one of the employers whose name was mentioned, has stepped out to defend herself.

