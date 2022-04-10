The richest man in the world, Elon Musk has been saying some weird things that suggest he's already thinking of living forever

Musk said he things humans can live forever when they downlead their brains into robots that allows them preserve memories

He has been building a company that lets machine interface with human brain but says it is just about helping people severe spinal or brain injuries

Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk is already thinking about immortality. He believes there is a way to make humans live perpetually on earth - or elsewhere - he’s been building ships to evacuate humans from the earth, just in case.

The 50-year-old billionaire told Insider in a recent chat that humans could download things that we believe make them unique.

Emerging technology to enable immortality

According to him, if humans are not in the body anymore, that is definitely preserving memories and individuality.

In his estimates, the technology that could make that possible will be a gradual evolution from what obtains today in terms of computer memory with pictures and videos, saying that computers and phones increase humans’ ability to communicate, allowing them to do things.

He says extending human lives by downloading consciousness and artificial bodies have been a fixture of science fiction for many years.

Company which builds brain implants

The richest man in the world owns a start-up, Neuralink that is working to enhance how brain-machine interfaces with people that could enable them to store memory as a backup.

Musk told Insider that in the short term, it is just about solving brain and spinal injuries, saying that Neuralink’s products will be useful to someone who has lost the use of their limbs or has a traumatic brain injury.

Elon Musk’s brain chips implanted on monkeys kill 15 out of 23 of them

Legit.ng has reported that fifteen out of the 23 monkeys which carried Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain chips have reportedly died.

The monkeys received the chips between 2017 and 2020 and the experiment was moving to humans as it was reportedly said the chips will be tested on humans anytime soon.

Business Insider and the New York Post report that the latest news came from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, which is an animal-rights group that pored through more than 700 pages of documents, vet records, and necropsy reports through public records at the university.

