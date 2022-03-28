Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak said he and his wife had deleted their Facebook accounts due to mostly privacy concerns

According to him, Facebook targets users through interactions and targets adverts towards them and he thinks that is not good

Facebook and Apple have been having a running battle since Apple said it will charge developers on its store

Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak has revealed that he does not like social media giant, Facebook over privacy concerns.

According to him, he and his wife has deleted their Facebook accounts for privacy reasons, he told CNBC, as he says it is about revealing interests to advertisers.

He says his reasons stem from the fact when users like a post, it goes beyond interactions to telling advertisers what his interests are.

Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak. Credit: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Reason for deactivating Facebook

Wozniak said that he is sacred about the type of access Facebook had to his life.

Referring to a 2018 blog post written by a former Facebook product management director, David Baser, who explained how the social media giant and its partners collect and distribute personal information even for those who do not have Facebook accounts.

He said what prompted his decision to deactivate his account was not because of personalised adverts he got on his feet, but from months of addictive, aimless scrolling on social media.

Wozniak stopped scrolling Facebook because it was becoming a habit and an addiction.

Avoiding social media to have his peace

According to the Apple co-founder, he usually avoids social media in general, adding that he was still on the video-sharing platform, Tik-Tok, due mostly to watching more dog videos.

In order to stay in touch with friends and family, Wozniak says he relies on Apple products.

In June last year, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg took a swipe at Apple over the fees it charges firms to sell wares using its App Store.

Zuckerberg told creators through a blog post that it won’t charge them until at least 2023 for using Facebook to distribute their work, do promotions of their events or sell subscriptions.

Zuckerberg takes a swipe at Apple

Zuckerberg even singled-out Apple by name.

He said the decision to not charge fees would “help more creators make a living on our platforms.”

