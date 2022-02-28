Ukraine is receive helping from around the world, this time in cryptocurrency donations from notable personalities

The Ukrainian government pleased for donations in cryptocurrencies as Putin's Russia invades the country

So far, over N2 billion has been gifted to the Ukrainian government through cryptcurrencies to help dislodge Russia

The world is rallying around embattled Ukraine in an unprecedented manner as the Russian invasion intensify.

In the 72 hours, the Ukrainian government has an increase in financial aid come from all over the world.

Donations pour in from around the world for Ukraine Credit: Credit: Valentyn Semenov / EyeEm

Source: Getty Images

Billions donated in crypto already

So far, the government has received about N2 billion worth of crypto as it pleads for donations in digital currencies.

Tweets from the Ukrainian government show that bitcoin and Ether wallets have already gotten a total of N2 billion in cryptos. Ethereum wallets got almost N1.2 billion in donations on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Bitcoin wallets already received almost N415 million.

In a social media post through Ukraine’s official Twitter handle, Vice Prime Minister, Mykailo Fedorov offered addresses for donating bitcoin, Ether and stablecoin and USDT.

There have been massive amounts of losses to civilians for reports that they have lost their bank accounts and credit cards due to the war.

As of February 26, 2022, over 150 people have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries, the United Nations says.

Vitalink Buterin, Ethereum co-founder decentralised autonomous organisation initiative that concentrates exclusively on Ukraine as confusion persists over the intention for the crypto uses.

A member of the activist group, Nadya Tolokonnikova led UkraineDAO to issue 1/1 NFTs of the Ukrainian flag in order to raise funds for Ukrainian NGOs.

Prominent crypto entrepreneurs stepped in to assist Ukrainians as soon as the Russia-Ukraine war broke out. FTX CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried was one of the first traders from Ukraine to receive monetary assistance from FTX.

Elon Musk provides SpaceX satellite to Ukraine

Legit.ng has reported that Tesla and SpaceX founder, Elon Musk said on Saturday, February 26. 2022 that SpaceX Starlink broadband service is now accessible in Ukraine with more terminals coming to the country.

DailyWire reported that Elon Musk tweeted in an answer to another tweet from Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister.

The country highlighted the tweet, saying, Dear @elonmusk, Ukraine needs your support. Your stance and your actions matter. An appeal by our Minister of Digital Transformation here.”

