Billionaire businessman, Elon Musk has come to the rescue of Ukrainians by providing the services of his SpeceX Starlink

The Ukrainian government had begged the Tesla founder to help with internet access as the Russia pounds the country in an invasion that has drawn global opprobrium

Elon Musk swiftly responded saying his Starlink is now accessible in Ukraine with more terminals on the way

Tesla and SpaceX founder, Elon Musk said on Saturday, February 26. 2022 that SpaceX Starlink broadband service is now accessible in Ukraine with more terminals coming to the country.

DailyWire reported that Elon Musk tweeted in an answer to another tweet from Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister.

Musk comes to Ukrainians' help

The Vice Prime Minister had said:

“@elonmust, while you try to colonize Mars - Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space - Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink Satellite stations and to address sane Russians to stand.”

The country highlighted the tweet, saying, Dear @elonmusk, Ukraine needs your support. Your stance and your actions matter. An appeal by our Minister of Digital Transformation here.”

Elon Musk swiftly responds

In response, Elon Musk said Starlink is now active in Ukraine and added that more terminals are on the way.

He said:

“Starlink service is now active in Ukraine,” Musk responded. “More terminals en route.”

Fedorov later responded: “Starlink terminals are coming to Ukraine! Thank you @elonmusk , thank you everyone, who supported Ukraine!”

The Ukrainian government tweeted: “Thanx, appreciate it.”

“Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet across the globe. Within each coverage area, orders are fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis,” the company says. “Using advanced satellites in a low orbit, Starlink enables video calls, online gaming, streaming, and other high data rate activities that historically have not been possible with satellite internet.” Starlink is ideally suited for areas where connectivity has been unreliable or completely unavailable,” the company added. People across the globe are using Starlink to gain access to education, health services and even communications support during natural disasters.”

A cry for help from Ukraine

The plea from the Ukrainian government comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion into Ukraine late this week that has included heavy fighting in seemingly all the major cities throughout the country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly refused to be evacuated from the country’s capital city of Kyiv as Russian military forces attacked the city and surrounding areas.

