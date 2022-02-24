Facebook offering video creators about N124.5 million to create videos for its recently introduced Reels

The company said it has set aside about N415 billion as reward for creators who will make both long-form or short-form videos

Reels have been rolled out in a number of African countries, including Nigeria after being tested in the US and Canada

Baiting video makers to desert rival, Tik-Tok

Facebook is dangling a huge monetary reward to creators who make short-form videos on its recently introduced feature, Reel, the Tik-Tok clone.

Facebook offers huge rewards for creators Credit: Pavlo Gonchar

Source: Getty Images

Meta, the parent company of Facebook's family of apps, has revealed that Reels will be available on iOS and Android to users in about 150 countries across the world for creators to earn money through newly introduced tools in the months ahead.

In a release, the social media giant said that it is part of the many opportunities it is creating for creators to earn up to N125.5 million monthly on their views of their reels, which is part of the Reels plays bonus programme, an N415 billion creator investment.

The tech giant, in addition, said the update will include Reels in tories, Reels in Watch, top of Feed and Suggested Reels to allow creators to crosspost, sharing Reels to the Facebook and Instagram audience.

The largess include mouthwatering bonus package

Facebook intends to increase the bonus programme for more countries so that more creators can be rewarded for creating Reels that resonate with their communities.

What Meta is saying about the development

It said:

“Building on our deep experience in helping creators earn meaningful income from our monetization products like in-stream ads and Stars, we’re also building direct monetization options for Facebook Reels through ad revenue share and fan support.”

According to the Meta, it is expanding tests of Facebook Reels overlay ads to all creators in the US, Canada and Mexico and to more countries in the weeks ahead.

Ads type for creators to make money from

Meta said it is starting with two formats: banner ads that appear as a semi-transparent overlay at the base of a Facebook Reel and a sticker ad which is a static image ad that is placed by a creator anywhere within their Reel. The company said these are non-disruptive ads that enable creators to earn a portion of the ad income.

Facebook has pegged the rollout to be in mid-match, saying it is also looking to include other development such as new tools that would make creators earn more with ads and Stars.

Reels on Facebook was available in India, Mexico, Canada, the US and available in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Uganda. Tanzania. Others are Swaziland, South Africa, Seychelles, Senegal, Rwanda, Nigeria, Namibia, Mali, Malawi, Lesotho, Kenya, Guinea, Cape Verde, Cameroon and Burkina Faso.

The beginning of Reels on Facebook

Legit.ng has reported that Meta, the parent company of Facebook says it is rolling out the Tik-Tok clone feature, Reels, across Facebook globally, beginning Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Facebook founder and CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg announced this on Facebook on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, saying that Reels is the company’s fastest growing content ever.

According to The Verge, the social media giant is adding more editing features to the version coming out on Facebook and growing advertising options. Those features are already available on Facebook Reels in the US.

