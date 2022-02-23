Meta, the parent company of Facebook is bring Instagram sensation, Reels to Facebook globally beginning this month

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta said Reels is Meta's fastest growing content and promised more monetisation options for creators

Meta launched Reels on Instagram last year to take on the onslaught of Tik-Tok which announced it has hit a 1 billion monthly active users threshold

Meta, the parent company of Facebook says it is rolling out the Tik-Tok clone feature, Reels, across Facebook globally, beginning Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Facebook founder and CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg announced this on Facebook saying that Reels is the company’s fastest growing content ever.

Facebook launches Reels on Facebook Credit: Kevin Dietsch

Source: Getty Images

Zuckerberg said:

“Reels is already our fastest-growing content format by far, and today we're making it available to everyone on Facebook globally. We want Reels to be the best place for creators to connect with their community and make a living, so we're launching new monetization tools too. More details in the comments.”

According to The Verge, the social media giant is adding more editing features to the version coming out on Facebook and growing advertising options. Those features are already available on Facebook Reels in the US.

Facebook users to have more options using Reels

The Verge stated that Facebook Reels' users will be able to tweak others’ videos, duet them, and send clips of up to 60 seconds in length, just as they do with Instagram Reels.

User on the platform will also be able to save drafts, and the company will be adding new video clipping tools in the coming months “that will make it easier for creators who publish live or long-form, recorded videos to test different formats.

Meta launched Reels on Instagram last year to take on the growing popularity of Chinese-owned Tik-Tok which has caused Facebook and its other family of apps to haemorrhage for adverts.

How Instagram users welcomed Reels

Reels on Instagram was an instant hit with users who saw it as an alternative and did not have to switch between apps on their phones to watch short-form videos.

Tik-Tok announced that it has hit a Month User threshold of 1 billion, meaning that out of the 4.8 billion global internet users, 20 per cent use Tik-Tok.

Facebook is known to clone rivals' features like the Facebook Stories it replicated across all its platforms from Snapchat in 2016.

