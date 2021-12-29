iPhone maker, Apple said it has shut down one of its factories in India after protests rocked the company over poor living conditions

The company said it is investigating reports of food poisoning which affected about 250 million, 125 of which were hospitalised

Foxconn which owns the factory apologised for the incident and pledged better living conditions for workers

According to the gadget maker, Apple, it has put one of its plants in India on probation after reports of large food poisoning emerged on Wednesday, December 28, 2021.

Reports from AFP said about 250 women who work at Foxconn’s iPhone factory in the southern state of Tamil Nadu were treated for poisoning in December. About 159 were hospitalised.

The incident instigated widespread protests over living conditions at the company’s hostels which have kept the factory at Sriperumbudur near Chennai shut since December 18.

Factory under watch

The company stated that it has put the plant under watch and working with suppliers to immediately implement a complete set of corrective measures.

About 17,000 people are employed at the factory. The factory makes iPhone for the Indian market and for export, including other gadgets.

Company says sorry

Foxconn apologised for the incident and said its employees will see improved conditions as steps are being taken to correct the situation and to enhance the facilities and services.

Foxconn said:

“We are also restructuring our local management team and our management systems to ensure we can achieve and maintain the high standards that are needed."

A statement from the company said the Taipei-based company said employees will continue to be paid while improvements are made.

Apple has long faced criticism about the treatment of workers at its partner factories in China, particularly after a spate of suicides at the industrial park of Foxconn in Shenzhen in 2010.

