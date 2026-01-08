The stock market extended its bullish momentum on Thursday, with the All-Share Index closing higher on sustained buying interest

Gains were driven by strong demand for mid- and large-cap stocks across the healthcare, industrial, and consumer sectors

May & Baker and Multiverse led the gainers, while CHAMS and Access Holdings ranked among the most actively traded stocks

The Nigerian exchange extended its bullish run on Thursday, Janaury 8 as sustained buying interest in mid- and large-cap stocks pushed the market higher.

The benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) gained 0.13% during the session, driven by strong rallies in major stocks.

Snapshot of the market

At the close of trading, the ASI advanced to 160,806.56 points from 160,591.76 points recorded in the previous session. Investors’ wealth increased by N137.35 billion, with total market capitalisation closing at N102.82 trillion.

Despite the positive close, market sentiment remained negative, as 31 stocks declined, led by International Energy Insurance, while 40 stocks advanced, with Neimeth Pharmaceuticals topping the gainers’ chart.

Stocks trading above 52-week highs May & Baker, Multiverse, Mecure, Presco, Deap Capital Management & Trust, and Conoil traded above their respective 52-week highs.

Volume and value contribution Market activity weakened, with total trading volume declining by 55.22% to 645.06 million shares valued at N16.45 billion across 44,410 deals.

CHAMS recorded the highest trading volume with 60.46 million shares, accounting for 9.37% of total volume. Zenith Bank led in traded value at N1.51 billion, representing 9.15% of total value traded.

Linkage Assurance and Tantalizers accounted for 8.39% and 6.97% of total trading volume, respectively, while Seplat Energy and Unilever followed Zenith Bank in terms of value traded.

Top gainers

FGS UK 2031 S4 surged by 15.31% to close at N89.99

Neimeth Pharmaceuticals gained 10.00% to N7.70

May & Baker rose by 9.85% to N26.20

eTranzact advanced by 9.64% to N13.65

Multiverse climbed by 9.51% to N21.30

Top losers

International Energy Insurance shed 9.90% to close at N2.73

ABC Transport declined by 9.88% to N4.47

Austin Laz fell by 9.84% to N4.58

Conoil dropped by 9.72% to N169.00

Veritas Kapital lost 9.69% to N1.77

Most active stocks

CHAMS led activity with 60.46 million shares worth N236.82 million

Linkage Assurance traded 54.11 million shares valued at N97.62 million

Tantalizers exchanged 44.96 million shares worth N129.71 million

Access Holdings recorded 35.52 million shares valued at N815.42 million

Champion Breweries traded 31.29 million shares worth N519.09 million

Elumelu to get richer after securing another mega company

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Billionaire entrepreneur Tony Elumelu is set to further expand his wealth and influence after becoming the largest shareholder in Seplat Energy Plc through a $496 million acquisition.

Elumelu, via his investment vehicle Heirs Holdings and its subsidiary Heirs Energies Ltd, acquired a 20.07% equity stake in Seplat Energy from French oil firm Etablissements Maurel & Prom S.A. (M&P), according to a regulatory filing on the Nigerian Exchange shared on Wednesday, December 31.

The deal, completed after market close on December 30, 2025, saw M&P sell its full 120.4 million shareholding in Seplat at 305 pence per share.

