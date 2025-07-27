The United Kingdom government has paused the issuance of new Health and Care Worker visas

The government disclosed that the new policy became effective on July 22, 2025, citing misuse and the need to boost local jobs

The Home Office clarified that the change will not affect those already in the UK on valid Health and Care Worker visas

In a sweeping move, the UK government has halted the issuance of new Health and Care Worker visas, effective Monday, July 22, 2025.

The visa, once a lifeline for the UK's embattled care sector, had offered a relatively smooth entry route for thousands of foreign nationals, especially from developing nations.

Kair Stammer's government halts care worker visas for Nigerians, others. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Government cites misuse, local job joost

Now, the UK’s Home Office says no new overseas applications under this category will be processed.

The decision is part of a broader plan to tighten immigration and reduce reliance on foreign labour in lower-wage roles.

Officials have linked the change to growing misuse of the visa sponsorship system. They argue that some employers and agents have exploited the route, prompting the need to close the loophole.

According to TravelBiz, the move is also tied to an overarching goal of boosting domestic employment, ensuring that British citizens are prioritised in the hiring process.

Benefits and shortcuts now withdrawn

Previously, the visa was under SOC Code 6145 and listed on the Shortage Occupation List, which meant applicants benefited from:

Lower salary thresholds

Faster processing times

Reduced visa fees

All these perks are now officially scrapped, and no new international hires will be permitted under this route.

Care sector sounds alarm on fallout

Industry leaders are warning of potential chaos. Many say the decision could worsen the existing staffing crisis in the UK’s social care system, which is already stretched thin.

Foreign care workers had become a critical backbone in the sector, often taking on roles local workers were either unwilling or unable to fill.

Existing visa holders not affected

The Home Office clarified that the change will not affect those already in the UK on valid Health and Care Worker visas. These workers can continue in their current roles and:

Extend their visas if eligible

Switch employers (if conditions are met)

Retain dependents under prior rules

This transitional measure is meant to prevent abrupt workforce shortages, especially in critical care facilities.

Critics say crisis may deepen

While the government argues that this move protects UK jobs and restores credibility to the immigration system, critics see it differently.

They say it threatens to collapse a sector already struggling to retain staff and meet growing demand from an ageing population.

Nigerians are affected by the new UK health care visa policy. Credit: UK Home Office

Source: Getty Images

The debate now shifts to whether the UK has enough domestic interest and manpower to fill the void.

UK introduces new visa rules for care workers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Kingdom has introduced new visa rules aimed at reducing reliance on overseas recruitment while prioritising care workers already in the country.

The government announced this on Tuesday, March 11, adding that the changes, laid before Parliament, will take effect from Wednesday, April 9.

Under the new regulations, care providers seeking to recruit from abroad must first demonstrate that they have attempted to hire from within England.

