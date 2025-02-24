Access Bank has informed its customers of the status of the system upgrade initiated over the weekend

The system upgrade, which took place on Saturday and Sunday the bank said was to improve its services

Access Bank is one of the leading financial institutions in Nigeria with branches in Nigeria and also several African countries and Europe

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Access Bank has announced full restoration of service following a system upgrade, which took place on Saturday and Sunday.

The system upgrade affected all its digital services, leaving customers stranded for hours.

Access Bank digital channels service is all restored Photo credit: Bloomberg / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

In a message shared on X, the bank said that customers can now seamlessly use any of its digital banking services.

The statement reads:

"Our USSD banking is fully restored! You can now dial *901# to enjoy fast, easy, and seamless banking. Thank you for your patience.

"We are committed to doing more —Because YOU Matter! We know today has been tough, and we truly appreciate your patience and support.

"Your trust means everything to us, and that’s why we’re thrilled to announce that our services are back- AccessMore, USSD Banking, Internet Banking, Cards, ATMs, POS, and Agency Banking services are now fully restored.

"You can now bank seamlessly—anytime, anywhere, just the way you deserve. Thank you for standing by us, for believing in us, and for choosing Access. You are at the heart of everything we do, and we will always be here for you."

Access Bank ranks high in user experience

Meanwhile, a report by Augusto & Co, a rating agency, has found that Access Bank offers one of the best digital banking user experiences.

The report, titled Consumer Digital Banking Satisfaction Index, ranked Access Bank highest, with a user experience score of 94.6% among the banks surveyed.

According to the report, Access Bank has a comparatively higher estimated transaction success rate, ease of navigation, awareness, and active usage of bank services.

UBA ranked second with a score of 94.4%, while Guaranty Trust Bank came third with a user experience score of 91.4%.

Zenith Bank recorded the highest percentage of respondents who perceive their bank's digital platforms as secure, while UBA and Access Bank ranked second and third, respectively.

Additionally, Access Bank’s mobile app has a 4.5-star rating on the Google Play Store and a 4.7-star rating on the Apple App Store, based on reviews from over 93,000 users.

Access Bank buys another bank

Legit.ng reported that Access Holdings Plc, through its banking subsidiary, Access Bank UK Limited, has secured a deal to acquire a majority stake in Afrasia Bank Limited, Mauritius' fourth-largest bank by assets.

The deal was disclosed in a statement on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) signed by Sunday Ekwochi, Access Holdings’ secretary.

According to the disclosure, Mauritius’ solid financial ecosystem will enable Access UK to grow its service offerings and customer base across high-growth segments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng