Access Bank has acknowledged the delays and interruptions experience by its customers across the country

The leading financial institution in public statements apology to customers for the service disruption

The bank has assured that it is working to resolve the challenges experienced across all its platforms

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Access Bank has apologised to its customers for the service disruptions experienced across all its digital platforms.

In a statement released on X, the bank assured its customers that efforts are underway to address the disruptions and restore services to full functionality.

Access Bank apologies to customers Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Facebook

The statement reads:

"Dear Valued Customers, You may experience some challenges while carrying out transactions on our channels. Please bear with us during this time as we work swiftly to ensure the stability of our services across all platforms.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you for your patience."

In another message directly to customers, the bank said they can use its USSD platform to carry out transactions.

It reads:

"You may experience challenges while using your AccessMore app and Internet banking platform. Please bear with us as we work to restore our channels. In the interim, please use *901# and your Access debit card for quick transfers and payments.

"If you have been debited for any transaction, please allow some time for the credit or reversal to reflect once this issue is resolved."

Nigerian banks service disruption

Access Bank is not the only bank that has recently announced challenges in its network.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that GTBank, Unity Bank, Zenith and EcoBank among others have at different times issued similar apology statements to their customers over service disruption.

CBN wants customers to report banks

Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria has asked bank customers make reports when faced with banking service issues.

The apex bank provided contact details to the banking public, including emails and phone number.

The apex bank also asked customers to make reports when unable to withdraw cash from ATM.

Source: Legit.ng