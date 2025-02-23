Access Bank has provided an update on its ongoing system upgrade, which has affected digital channel services.

The system upgrade, which began on Saturday, impacted transactions on ATMs as well as mobile apps.

The commercial bank explained that the upgrade is aimed at improving its services for Nigerians

Access Bank has informed its customers of a scheduled system upgrade, expected to be completed by 2:00 pm today, Sunday, February 23.

In a message to its valued customers, the bank expressed anticipation for the restoration of its channels and assured users of a seamless banking experience upon completion.

The message reads:

"Dear Valued Customer, our system upgrade is on. We anticipate our channels to be fully restored by 2:00pm today, Sunday, February 23rd, 2025.

"We can't wait to be back and for you to enjoy a seamless banking experience. Thank you for trusting Access Bank."

Access Bank system upgrade

In an earlier statement, Access Bank informed its customers of a scheduled system upgrade on Saturday, February 22 and Sunday, February 23.

In its statement, Access Bank outlined the details of the upgrade, promising its commitment to improving service delivery.

The upgrade is scheduled to take place on the following dates and times:

Saturday, February 22, 2025: From 2:00 AM to 3:00 AM

Sunday, February 23, 2025: From 2:00 AM to 1:00 PM

The statement reads:

"Dear Customer, Your trust means everything to us, and that’s why we’re making important upgrades to serve you better.

As we enhance our banking system to bring you a smoother and more efficient experience, some services may be temporarily affected. We are sorry for the inconvenience and truly appreciate your patience and trust.

"Thank you for choosing us—we remain committed to providing you with seamless and reliable banking."

"During these periods, customers may experience temporary unavailability of services through Access Bank's digital channels. "

The bank assured customers that the system upgrade is aimed at providing faster, smoother, and more secure digital banking experiences in the future.

"As we enhance our banking system to bring you a smoother and more efficient experience, some services may be temporarily affected.

"Our digital channels (Debit cards, Accessmore app, Internet Banking, Primusplus, ATMs, and *901#) will be temporarily unavailable. However, you can still enjoy uninterrupted transactions with your Credit card.

"We promise you a closer, faster, and safer banking experience."

CBN clarifies new ATM charges

Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria has issued a warning to banks against limiting ATM withdrawals below N20,000.

The apex bank noted that ATM charges for withdrawals from other banks' ATMs are based on the expectation that customers can withdraw up to N20,000 per transaction.

The CBN also clarified that ATM withdrawal charges apply only to transactions at other banks' ATMs and not at the customer's bank.

