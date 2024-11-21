Ecobank, a leading financial institution, will carry out scheduled card maintenance that will disrupt service for 2 hours

The bank said customers may experience challenges when conducting cross-banking transactions

The bank assured its customers that the maintenance will not affect its PoS transfers and ATM cards on its platform

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Ecobank will carry out scheduled maintenance on their card, which may cause service disruption.

In a message to customers, Ecobank announced that maintenance will occur from 11.00pm on Thursday, November 21, 2024, to 1.00am on Friday, November 22, 2024.

EcoBank set for system maintenance Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

The message to customers reads:

"Dear Valued Customer System Maintenance. We wish to notify you of scheduled system maintenance on our card services, taking place from 11:00 PM on Thursday, November 21, 2024, to 1:00 AM on Friday, November 22, 2024.

"During this period, you may experience intermittent disruptions when using our cards on other banks' channels.

"Please note that card services on all Ecobank channels, including ATMs and POS, will remain functional.

"Additionally, alternative services such as our Mobile App, USSD *326#, Ecobank Online, Omni Lite, and Omni Plus will be fully accessible during this period."

Ecobank shares new update on customers' accounts changes

Ecobank earlier informed its customers of revised interest rate changes on their savings accounts.

In an email to customers seen by Legit.ng, the bank stated the changes affect personal savings accounts (all regular savings accounts), target savings accounts, Save As You Spend (SAYS), and Supersavers Plus accounts.

The message reads:

"We are pleased to inform you that the interest rates on your savings accounts have been revised upwards. This means you can now enjoy more interest income on your savings."

The bank further provided the new saving interests as follows:

Personal savings account (all regular savings account) - 7.4% p.a.

Target savings account - 7.8% p.a.

Save as you spend (SAYS) - 8.4% p.a.

Supersavers plus account - 9% p.a. and more on balances above N500,000.

GTbank confirms system upgrade

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) also fully transitioned to a new finacle core banking application systems suite.

The bank announced the completion of the transition in a message to customers.

GTbank has also decided to extend its working hours to 6 pm to cover for the late branches reopening on Monday.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng