Ecobank has announced plans to carry out scheduled card maintenance that will temporarily disrupt service

During this period, the bank said customers may experience difficulties conducting transactions with cards on other banking platforms

The bank assured that all the other electronic channels like ATM, USSD, and mobile app will be functional

Ecobank, a leading financial institution, will carry out scheduled maintenance on their cards that may cause service disruption.

In a message to customers, Ecobank announced that maintenance will occur from 11:00 pm on Thursday, November 7, 2024, to 1:00 am on Friday, November 8, 2024.

The message to customers reads:

"Dear valued customer, Due to maintenance on our card services from 11:00 pm on Thursday, November 7, 2024, to 1:00 am on Friday, November 8, 2024, you may experience intermittent disruptions when using our cards on other banks' channels.

Please note that card services on all Ecobank channels, including ATMs and POS, will remain functional.

"Additionally, alternative services such as our Mobile App, USSD *326#, Ecobank Online, Omni Lite, and Omni Plus will be fully accessible during this period."

Ecobank adjusts international transfer fees

Meanwhile, Ecobank Nigeria has announced adjustments to its international transfer fees, which took effect from Friday, November 1, 2024,

In a statement to customers titled 'Important update: revised international transfer fees' signed by Adebayo Kejawa, the bank’s acting head of payments said the changes are in response to current business realities.

The revised fees include a new SWIFT charge and Intra-African transfers within the Ecobank network:

SWIFT payments typically incur a foreign exchange (Forex) fee when the currency of the sender and recipient's currencies differ.

The new fees breakdown

Telex fee: SWIFT charge- $15 or the equivalent of naira using a prevailing exchange rate

Ecobank Africa Fees (Transfers Across Africa):

For transfers up to $200: A flat fee of $5.00

For transfers from $200.01 to $3,000: A 0.5% fee, with a minimum charge of $10.00

For transfers from $3,000.01 to $10,000: A flat 0.5% fee

GT bank confirms system upgrade

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) also fully transitioned to a new finacle core banking application systems suite.

The bank announced the completion of the transition in a message to customers.

GTbank has also decided to extend its working hours to 6 pm to cover for the late branches reopening on Monday.

