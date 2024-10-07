The list of the top 100 African banks for 2024 has been revealed in a new report by African Business

Zenith Bank and Access Bank are the only Nigerian banks on the top 20 list, which is dominated by banks from South Africa, Egypt

The African Business ranking is based on the latest financial results ending in 2023, using criteria such as capital, assets, and profits

Nigerian banks have been included in the list of the biggest African banks in 2024 in a new report published by the African Business.

Financial institutions in South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, and Algeria dominate the list.

Top banks in Africa

South Africa’s banking giant Standard Bank Group is the top Bank in Africa for 2024, followed by the National Bank of Egypt, and Morocco’s Attijariwafa Bank comes third.

Another South Africa’s Absa Bank is fourth, and Banque Centrale Populaire, a Moroccan bank, is the fifth-best bank.

Nigerian banks ranking on Africa's top 20

According to the report, only four Nigerian banks made it to the list of the top 20 banks in the continent amid the depreciation of the naira.

FBN Holdings (First Bank of Nigeria) is the top-ranked bank in Nigeria and sits as the 15th-best in Africa.

Closely followed are Access Bank (16th) and Zenith Bank (17th).

Here are the top 20 best banks in Africa and their ranking

Standard Bank Group - South Africa National Bank of Egypt - Egypt Attijariwafa Bank - Morocco Absa Bank - South Africa Banque Centrale Populaire - Morocco Banque Misr - Egypt FirstRand - South Africa Nedbank - South Africa Banque Extérieure d'Algérie - Algeria Bank of Africa - BMCE Group - Morocco Banque Nationale d'Algérie - Algeria Investec Bank - South Africa Arab African International Bank - Egypt Commercial International Bank (CIB) - Egypt FBN Holdings (First Bank of Nigeria) - Nigeria Access Bank - Nigeria Zenith Bank - Nigeria Crédit Populaire d'Algérie - Algeria QNB Al Ahli - Egypt United Bank of Africa (UBA) - Nigeria

