The CBN is seeking to fill the Director-General position at the West African Monetary Agency (WAMA)

The role is based in Freetown, Sierra Leone, and is open to qualified candidates from the 15 ECOWAS member countries

Interested Nigerians looking to apply must meet the requirements, which include fluency in English or French.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a search for a qualified candidate to fill the position of director-general at the West African Monetary Agency (WAMA).

WAMA is an autonomous and specialised agency of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

WAMA is supervised by the Committee of Governors of the Central Banks of the Member States, namely: the Central Bank of West African States - BCEAO (the common central bank of Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal, and Togo); the Banco de Cabo Verde, the Central Bank of The Gambia, the Bank of Ghana, the Central Bank of the Republic of Guinea, the Central Bank of Liberia, the Central Bank of Nigeria, and the Bank of Sierra Leone

Details of the Job vacancy

On its website, CBN said that the ideal candidate for this prestigious role must be highly qualified and experienced, with a strong background in economics or finance.

Other requirements are that the applicants must be nationals of one of the 15 ECOWAS member countries and be no older than 55 years as of July 31, 2024.

Requirements for the position of Director-General at WAMA

Aside from the above-listed requirements, the qualified candidate must have the following qualifications:

Qualifications

Education: At least a 5-year post-secondary degree in economics or finance from a university, business school, or equivalent institution.

Experience: At least twenty (20) years of relevant professional experience in a multilateral institution, public organisation, central bank, regional economic organisation, or prestigious academic institution, including ten (10) years in senior management positions.

Special Skills

Must be fluent in English or French.

Must have a thorough knowledge of macroeconomic and monetary issues, including regional integration, exchange rates, and monetary policies.

Must have excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

A demonstrated ability to build consensus and achieve results in highly complex situations.

Ability to work effectively with multilateral institutions such as member central banks, the AfDB, the IMF, the World Bank, and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

Team Management: Excellent aptitude for managing a multicultural team.

Details of duties and terms

Term of Appointment: The position is for a four-year term, renewable once.

The Director-General is responsible for overseeing the Agency’s day-to-day operations and ensuring the implementation of activities aligned with the strategic orientations defined by the Committee of Governors.

Documents required include:

Please submit a cover letter addressed to the Chairman of the Committee of Governors of ECOWAS Central Banks (in either French or English), a detailed curriculum vitae (in either French or English), copies of diplomas obtained, and copies of work certificates.

CBN message to applicants

CBN, in its statement, encourage qualified candidates to submit applications before August 19 2024.

Interested applicants must be sent to the following two addresses: amao@talentsplusafrique.com, wamao@amao-wama.org, mpdierc@cbn.gov.ng and recrutement.dgamao@bceao.int

