The Central Bank of Nigeria is ready to support the merger of two commercial banks, Providus Bank and Unity Bank

The move is part of the apex bank's efforts to enhance financial stability and efficiency in the banking sector

The CBN did not disclose the amount of financial support it planned to give for the merger to happen

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved the merger between Providus Bank and Unity Bank.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the acting Director, Corporate Communications, Hakama Sidi, on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

The apex bank said its action is in accordance with the provisions of Section 42 (2) of the CBN Act, 2007.

Why is CBN providing financial support?

Punch reports that Providus Bank Limited has sought to acquire a majority stake in Unity Bank Plc for some time.

While the deal had not materialized previously, with CBN support, it is now set to go through, helping the bank work towards meeting the new capital base requirements.

The statement read:

“The Central Bank of Nigeria has granted approval for a pivotal financial accommodation to support the proposed merger between Unity Bank Plc and Providus Bank Limited. This strategic move is designed to bolster the stability of Nigeria’s financial system and avert potential systemic risks.

“The merger is contingent upon the financial support from the CBN. The fund will be instrumental in addressing Unity Bank’s total obligations to the Central Bank and other

stakeholders. It is unequivocal to state that the CBN’s action is in accordance with the provisions of Section 42 (2) of the CBN Act, 2007.

“This arrangement is crucial for the financial health and operational stability of the post-merger organisation.”

