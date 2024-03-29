The Central Bank of Nigeria has directed banks operating in Nigeria to shore up their minimum capital to a new level

Commercial banks will achieve N500 billion, while banks with national and regional authorisation will meet N200 billion and N50 billion, respectively

The banks have two years to meet the new requirement starting on April 1, 2024, and ending on March 31, 2026

The minimum capital required by banks operating in Nigeria has now been reviewed upward according to a directive by the apex bank.

The statement was signed by the director of the financial policy and regulation department, Haruna Mustafa.

The bank allowed 24 months (starting on April 1, 2024, and ending on March 31, 2026) to comply with the new rule in a statement to all commercial, merchant, and non-interest banks and promoters of planned banks.

New capital requirement

Commercial banks with international licenses must now achieve the N500 billion minimum capital requirement based on the revised minimum capital base.

Similarly, the new criteria for individuals with regional authorisation is N50 billion, while the national authorisation is now N200 billion.

The Apex Bank also revealed that non-interest banks with national and regional authorisation need to have N20 billion and N10 billion in capital, respectively, while merchant banks would need to have N50 billion.

The CBN asked banks on Thursday to consider bringing in new equity capital through private placements, rights issues, and subscription offers; mergers and acquisitions; and/or upgrading or downgrading licensing authorisation to help them achieve the new minimum capital requirements.

Additionally, the apex stated that the new minimum capital would only include paid-up capital and share premium. It emphasised that the Shareholders' Fund would not be the foundation for the increased capital requirement.

The CBN circular also stated that paid-up capital would be the minimum capital requirement for proposed banks, and it added that all new applications for banking licenses submitted after April 1, 2024, would be subject to the new minimum capital requirement.

It stated that the CBN would continue to process all pending applications for banking licenses for which a capital deposit had been submitted or an approval-in-principle had been given.

However, the promoters of the proposed banks would have until March 31, 2026, to make up the gap between the capital deposited with the CBN and the increased capital requirement.

In 2005, when Charles Soludo, the current governor of Anambra State, was the top bank executive, the CBN last raised the capital basis for banks. The capital base increased to N25 billion from N2 billion.

