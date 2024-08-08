The Central Bank of Nigeria has denied reports of an ongoing investigation into extortion allegations at Ecobank Nigeria

The CBN labelled the allegations as false and advised the public to disregard the rumours of investigation

The apex bank oversees the operations of all financial institutions in the country, including commercial banks

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has dismissed reports suggesting there is an ongoing investigation of Ecobank Nigeria and Ecobank Transnational Inc. Specialized Resolutions Company (ETISRC) for alleged extortion and abusive proceedings against Wilben Trade Limited and its CEO, Marcus Wade.

The CBN’s denial follows the circulation of a statement titled “Central Bank of Nigeria investigating allegations of extortion at Ecobank Nigeria,” which claimed that the apex bank had launched a probe.

The statement alleged that the investigation stemmed from a two-year legal dispute involving accusations of fraud against Wilben Trade and Wade by Ecobank and ETISRC.

According to the circulated statement, the allegations involved abusive proceedings initiated by Ecobank and ETISRC, leading to significant financial and reputational damage to Wilben Trade.

The claims revolved around a 2014/15 transaction where Wilben allegedly acted as an intermediary at Ecobank’s request.

CBN denies the claims

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, the apex bank described the letter as fake.

"This information is misleading and not affiliated with the Central Bank of Nigeria. Please be guided."

Why the claims of extortion against Ecobank

The Cable reports that the fake letter development comes after earlier reports that Ecobank had petitioned the Department of Public Prosecutions over a $42.5 million fraud allegation involving Wilben Trade, Marcus Wade, and others.

Despite these ongoing legal issues, the CBN maintains that it is not involved in any investigation.

Ecobank Nigeria and ETISRC are yet to react to the letter.

