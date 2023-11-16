Providus Bank Limited, a commercial bank, has made an offer to acquire a major stake in Unity Bank

The news of the acquisition shot up the value of Unity Bank to the highest level in months in just 4 hours

The two Nigerian banks are currently in negotiation, and sources say an agreement could be reached

The market value of Unity Bank, one of the publicly listed financial institutions, has increased to a 2-month high following the news that there is acquisition interest.

Legit.ng reported earlier that Providus Bank Limited, a 7-year-old financial institution, is negotiating with Unity Bank management to acquire a majority stake.

In 2018, there was a failed move by Milost Global Inc., a New York-based private equity, to invest $ 1 billion in the bank, and since then, the bank has been seeking a preferred suitor.

Unity Bank has been grappling with meeting its minimum capital requirement since 2017, as reported by ThisDay.

Unity Bank value rises

Providus Bank's action was a favourable development for the struggling bank, and this positive impact was evident in Unity Bank's stock performance on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Data collected from the Nigerian Exchange(NGX) revealed that Unity Bank's share price surged to N1.07, the highest level it has reached since September 2023.

Also, the closing price on Thursday represents a 9.18% increase from the previous day's price of N0.98 on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Furthermore, the rise in share price pushed the bank's market capitalisation to N12.5 billion on Thursday compared to the previous value of N11.68 billion on Wednesday.

This indicates that shareholders made over N1.05 billion.

Unity Bank management hopes to close the deal with Providus Bank 5 years after the failed Milost Global Inc. deal.

