The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has said Nigerian passport holders can now apply for its visa, lifting a two-year visa ban on Nigerians

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this

The Minister said the UAE said Nigerians can now start applying for visas beginning July 15, but first obtain DVN

The Nigerian Government has secured an agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), allowing Nigerian passport holders to get visas to travel to the country, starting July 15, 2024.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this on his X handle on Monday, July 15, 2024.

UAE gives conditions to Nigerians

According to the Minister, travel will resume after successful and extensive negotiations between the Arab country and Nigeria, which resulted in updated controls and conditions for obtaining the country’s visa.

Nigerians need DVN

Reports say the UAE government has confirmed that Nigerians can now visit the country but must obtain a Document Verification Number (DVN) before applying for visas.

It said the Document Verification Hub ensures that all necessary documents are digitally verified and authenticated before visa issuance.

The country said that individuals under the age of 13 are exempt from needing a DVN for their visa applications,

Emirate set date to resume flights in Nigeria

In October 2022, the UAE immigration authorities imposed a visa ban on Nigerians without providing reasons.

The ban affected the travel and diplomatic relations of the two countries.

President Bola Tinubu visited the UAE in 2023 to resolve the visa restrictions for Nigerians and resolve the suspension of Emirates Airlines flights to Nigeria.

After the meeting, Emirate Airlines announced that it would resume flight operations in Nigeria on October 1, 2024, ending a two-year hiatus.

Presidency clarifies visa ban

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian Presidency has responded to recent reports claiming that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has lifted the ban on visa services for Nigerians.

Reports emerged on Tuesday, March 5, that an agreement had been reached with the UAE on March 4, and the visa restrictions on Nigerian travellers had been lifted.

But Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, said no changes yet in a statement released on "X" page on Tuesday, March 5.

