The Nigeria Diaspora Forum (NDF) has opened an office at the Nigeria Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja

The Forum said the office aims to bring diasporan Nigerians closer to various embassies sighted in the country’s capital

The development comes as the World Bank predicted that diaspora remittance into Nigeria will hit $20 billion in 2023

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

Nigeria Diaspora Forum (NDF) has opened its home office in Abuja and appointed Hon. Chike Amadichi as the Country Director.

The NDF made the appointment known in a Press Release from the organization.

Nigerians abroad set to send record $20 billion home, set up diaspora center in Abuja Credit: Flashpop

Source: Getty Images

PDF hopes to bring about 20 million Nigerians into an umbrella

Data show that Nigeria has over 20 million Nigerians in the Diaspora who require support sometimes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The development has led to the NDF’s decision to establish a diaspora support network worldwide with a Home Office in the Capital City of Nigeria to better advocate for Nigerians' rights in the Diaspora.

This Home office is at the Kano House Complex, Plot 72 Ralph Shodeinde Street, Central Business District, Abuja.

Group aims to collaborate with embassies in Nigeria

The NDF aims to bring its activities closer to the nerve center of Nigeria in Abuja by liaising with the different Foreign embassies, high commissions, and ambassadors to better the welfare and well-being of Nigerians living in their respective Countries of residence outside Nigeria.

The NDF will also collaborate with the Nigerian Embassies in different Countries for an effective and proactive response to the plight of Nigerians in the Diaspora.

The Nigeria Diaspora Forum (NDF)is a Non-governmental Organization established by Nigerians in the Diaspora to explore opportunities that will help enhance the living conditions of Nigerians in the Diaspora and harness numerous Diaspora resources for the development of Nigeria back home.

The NDF is a formidable organization open to all Nigerians in the Diaspora and has country offices in the world's major countries.

NDF looks forward to partnering with the Federal Government, State Governments, and other Government agencies to bring about the much-needed infrastructural developments and human capital development in our dear Nation, Nigeria.

To learn more about the NDF, please visit the website www.nigeriadiaspora-forum.org

We therefore encourage Nigerians in Diaspora to join NDF via https://nigeriadiaspora-forum.org/register/

World Bank Predicts diaspora remittances for Nigeria in 2023, FG sets FX rates

Legit.ng reported that The World Bank has stated that Diaspora remittances to Nigeria will exceed $20 billion by the end of 2023 as total remittances into sub-Saharan Africa rise by 1.9%.

The bank revealed this in its latest Migration and Development Brief released in December, saying that the global remittances flows would continue to rise in 2023 but at a slower rate.

The bank stated that fixed exchange rates and capital controls were diverting remittances to the region from official to unofficial channels.

Source: Legit.ng