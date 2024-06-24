The Nigerian government has revamped the national gold purchase programmes in a bid to increase Nigeria's reserves

The government believes the effort will help the naira bounce back in value in the foreign exchange markets

The naira in the last few months has been struggling in value against the US dollar in official and unofficial markets

Dele Alake, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, has revealed that the National Gold Purchase Programme (NGPP) increased Nigerian foreign reserves by $5 million.

The minister disclosed this in a statement in X's post on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Gold to help boost naira's value

According to Alake, he recently presented the first batch of the gold bars to President Bola Tinubu.

He noted that the NGPP, which has the president's full backing, can potentially boost naira's value in the foreign exchange markets.

The tweet reads:

"I am delighted to announce that the National Gold Purchase Programme, designed to bolster our nation's reserves and enhance the value of the Naira, is advancing remarkably.

"I recently had the privilege of presenting the latest gold bars to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The bars were sourced from artisanal and small gold miners and refined by an agency of our Ministry, the Solid Minerals Development Fund.

"I am also proud to declare that this inaugural commercial transaction has led to a significant boost of over US$5 million in Nigeria’s foreign reserve assets, the refinement of more than 70 kilograms of gold to meet the London Bullion Market Good Delivery Standard, and the successful aggregation of locally mined gold, infusing approximately N6 billion into the rural economy."

Nigerian foreign reserves

Nigeria's foreign reserve is very important in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) fight to defend the naira's value.

According to the latest data from CBN's website, Nigeria's foreign reserves stand at $33.64 billion as of Thursday, June 20, 2024.

CBN issues new directives on street trading

Legit.ng previously reported that the CBN banned street trading of foreign currencies by Bureau de Change (BDC) operators, citing the need to regulate the foreign exchange market properly.

CBN's director of risk management, Blaise Ijebor, said street trading of foreign currencies is not allowed as the apex bank does not want BDCs under trees.

He said the traders should be in offices where customers can come in and change their currencies.

