Moniepoint has announced =openings across various departments in its Nigeria and United Kingdom offices

Interested qualified candidates are encouraged to apply for any of the roles that match their skillset

The job openings have different categories and specifications, which can be accessed on the company's website

Moniepoint, a leading fintech company, has announced job vacancies across Nigeria and the United Kingdom offices.

The company is inviting qualified candidates to apply for the available roles that match their acquired skill set.

How Moniepoint recruits new staff

According to the message on the company's website, the job process will take four steps: a preliminary phone screen, a technical assessment/case study interview, and an executive/final interview.

The company said:

"Come join a team that's redefining the financial experience for millions of people in emerging markets.

In addition to a competitive salary, here are some of the benefits you enjoy when you join Moniepoint."

List of vacancies

Access Control Officer - Lagos, Nigeria

Business Operations Manager (Monnify Payment Gateway) - Lagos, Nigeria

Cloud Infrastructure Engineer - Lagos, Nigeria

Compliance Business Partner - Lagos, Nigeria

Data Engineer - Lagos, Nigeria

Data Steward - Lagos, Nigeria

Enterprise Architect - Pool: Engineering, Lagos, Nigeria

Field Credit Officer for different states

Field Verification Officer for different states

Finance Business Partner

Finance Officer - Lagos, Nigeria

Financial Reporting Manager - Lagos, Nigeria

Fraud Analyst - Lagos, Nigeria

Deputy MLRO, Risk and Compliance (GB) - Moniepoint UK Ltd., London, England, United Kingdom

Enterprise Architect - Moniepoint GB - Moniepoint UK Ltd., London, England, United Kingdom

Frontend Architect -(GB) - Pool: Engineering, London, England, United Kingdom

Complete lists of other roles and requirements can be accessed here.

