Moniepoint Announces 60 Exciting Job Vacancies for Nigeria, UK Offices, Invites Application
- Moniepoint has announced =openings across various departments in its Nigeria and United Kingdom offices
- Interested qualified candidates are encouraged to apply for any of the roles that match their skillset
- The job openings have different categories and specifications, which can be accessed on the company's website
Moniepoint, a leading fintech company, has announced job vacancies across Nigeria and the United Kingdom offices.
The company is inviting qualified candidates to apply for the available roles that match their acquired skill set.
How Moniepoint recruits new staff
According to the message on the company's website, the job process will take four steps: a preliminary phone screen, a technical assessment/case study interview, and an executive/final interview.
The company said:
"Come join a team that's redefining the financial experience for millions of people in emerging markets.
In addition to a competitive salary, here are some of the benefits you enjoy when you join Moniepoint."
List of vacancies
- Access Control Officer - Lagos, Nigeria
- Business Operations Manager (Monnify Payment Gateway) - Lagos, Nigeria
- Cloud Infrastructure Engineer - Lagos, Nigeria
- Compliance Business Partner - Lagos, Nigeria
- Data Engineer - Lagos, Nigeria
- Data Steward - Lagos, Nigeria
- Enterprise Architect - Pool: Engineering, Lagos, Nigeria
- Field Credit Officer for different states
- Field Verification Officer for different states
- Finance Business Partner
- Finance Officer - Lagos, Nigeria
- Financial Reporting Manager - Lagos, Nigeria
- Fraud Analyst - Lagos, Nigeria
- Deputy MLRO, Risk and Compliance (GB) - Moniepoint UK Ltd., London, England, United Kingdom
- Enterprise Architect - Moniepoint GB - Moniepoint UK Ltd., London, England, United Kingdom
- Frontend Architect -(GB) - Pool: Engineering, London, England, United Kingdom
Complete lists of other roles and requirements can be accessed here.
