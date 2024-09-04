Airtel Nigeria has obtained a new telecommunications licence as it aims to provide better data service to Nigerians

NCC noted that the licences have been duly paid for, and it is expected that the licence will help Nigeria's digital economy and inclusivity goals

The new licences are expected to boost competition in the telecommunications market, leading to improved service quality

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Airtel Nigeria Telesonic Limited, a subsidiary of Airtel Africa, has been awarded three new telecommunications licences by the Nigerian Communications Commission ((NCC).

The newly granted licences include National Long Distance, Internet Service Provider, and Sales & Installation Major licences.

Airtel Nigeria secures new licences Photo credit: Manish Rajput

Source: Getty Images

According to details released on the NCC's website, the licence will enable Airtel Nigeria Telesonic to expand its fibre network and improve data services in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Details about Airtel's new licences

The National Long Distance licence, valid for 20 years, will be effective from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2044.

It allows the operator to establish and manage networks that support long-distance communications, including voice, data, and video services within Nigeria.

The Internet Service Provider and Sales & Installation Major licences each have a five-year validity period, starting from July 1, 2024, and expiring on June 30, 2029.

These licences will facilitate the expansion of Airtel Nigeria Telesonic's infrastructure to support the growing needs of Nigerian consumers.

The NCC noted that the companies granted licences have fully paid their fees and collected their documents in line with the regulatory requirements.

NCC sends messages to MTN, Airtel, and others on tariff plans

Legit.ng previously reported that the NCC had issued new regulations mandating that telecommunication companies limit the number of tariff plans available to seven.

The NCC said telecom firms are immediately mandated to simplify the complexity of their plans and bundles, limiting the number seven.

The executive vice chairman of the commission, Aminu Maida, stressed the importance of clear, understandable information for consumers, stating that the guidelines seek to boost transparency, improve consumers' knowledge, and enhance fair competition among the licensees.

Source: Legit.ng