A bank customer has asked for advice on how to reclaim a huge amount of money he left in his bank account

He said he relocated out of the country for over 10 years and has not withdraw or deposited in the account

Victoria Adebisi, an experienced customer representative has detailed steps to reclaim funds on dormant account

A bank customer who gave his name as Chinedu wrote:

"I have been out of the country for over 10 years before I left I had 2 million in my bank account, I am planning visiting Nigeria later part of this year. How do I reclaim my money in my account. I am sure my bank account is dormant now."

How to reclaim your funds in dormant account? Expert advises

Victoria Adebisi boasts over six years of experience as a customer representative in the banking sector, coupled with valuable insights gained from working across various departments.

Unclaimed bank accounts refer to funds in an account that has been inactive for 10 years. This happens when a customer has not deposited or withdrawn money from the bank account.

Most of the time, some of these accounts belong to deceased individuals. However, on occasions when the person is alive but out of the country, there are steps to reclaim the account.

The first step is for the customer to visit any branch or office of their bank and complete an 'Asset Reclaim Form.'

The financial institution will verify the claim and initiate the request to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) within 10 working days from the date of the request.

In cases where the account has not been inactive for as long as 10 years and the customer simply wants to reactivate the account, a form will be sent, and a call will be made to the customer to verify the information.

If the customer cannot physically come to the office, a Zoom call can be arranged to confirm the details.

One thing that is certain is that a customer cannot lose their funds if the information can be verified.

