A Canadian province is looking for skilled workers from all over the world, including Nigerians, to fill open positions

Those who meet the criteria will have an easier chance to obtain a visa at the Canadian embassy in Nigeria

Reports show that 42,500 workers, or 23% of the province's workforce, are set to retire in 2023

Alberta, a province in Canada, is looking to attract skilled workers from all over the world, including Nigerians, to fill vacant job positions in the construction industry.

According to a forecast by BuildForce Canada, an estimated 42,500 workers, or 23% of the province's 2023 labour force, will retire in 2023 and need to be replaced.

The report added that the shortage of construction workers is widespread but acute in Alberta due to ongoing housing and infrastructure development.

Businesses Association Alberta president Mike Martens quoted in the report said:

“It’s literally the No. 1 issue on everyone’s mind.

“From the sewage lines underneath the water treatment plants to the roads, bridges, hospitals — all these things that really create the amazing life we have in North America is old infrastructure”.

“We’ve taken it for granted, and now it’s needing fixing, and we don’t have the people available to fix it."

Joining Canada construction work industry

There is an "Alberta is Calling" campaign that has launched its latest phase, aiming to attract workers.

This campaign, now in its third phase, offers a $5,000( Over N5 million) incentive for interested skilled persons in other provinces to relocate to Alberta.

Interested Nigerians living in Canadian provinces such as Quebec, Ontario, and British Columbia are eligible to apply for the relocation incentive.

Another way for Nigerians with home-grown construction skills to migrate is to search for companies in Alberta offering sponsorship visas.

The job search can be done on websites such as Indeed.

