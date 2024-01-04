Nigeria's wealthiest man, Aliko Dangote, began the year as the second-richest man in Africa

He was dethroned again by South African billionaire Johann Rupert, who had a net worth of 10.3 billion

Other Nigerian billionaires on the list are Nigerian industrialist Abdul Samad Rabiu and Globacomm Chairman Mike Adenuga

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

Some African billionaires have already begun the year 2024 on a stellar note.

South African billionaire Johann Rupert began 2024 as Africa's richest man on the Forbes list, toppling Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, Legit.ng reported.

South African billionaires, Johann Rupert, and Nicky Oppenheimer and Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Rupert overtakes Dangote on Forbes as Africa's richest man

According to Forbes, Rupert's net worth surged to $10.3 billion, higher than Dangote's $9.5 billion as of Tuesday, January 2, 2023,

The current net worth of Nigeria's richest man is the lowest level. He is starting a new year in the last ten years.

In the latest Forbes global ranking, Dangote is listed as the 230th richest man, while Rupert holds the 192nd position.

Dangote has held the top spot on the Forbes list for 12 years, with the highest level in 2014 when his wealth surpassed the $20 billion mark.

Over the years, Dangote's wealth has declined from $25 billion in 2014 to $9.5 million, mainly due to the devaluation of Nigeria's currency.

Dangote remains Africa's richest on the Bloomberg ranking

However, on the Bloomberg billionaire list, Dangote retains the top spot as the wealthiest man in Africa.

The ranking places him as the 128th richest man in the world, with a net worth of $15.1 billion.

This is higher than Rupert's, who sits at the 162nd position with a net worth of $12.4 billion.

The diamond merchant Nicky Oppenheimer & Family trails the duo of Rupert and Dangote with about $8.3 billion in net worth, per Forbes ranking.

One of the Egyptian brothers, Nassef Sawris, comes fourth on the list with about $7.4 billion in net worth, followed by Nigerian industrialist Abdul Samad Rabiu, with a net worth of about $5,9 billion.

Top 10 wealthiest people in Africa

Johann Rupert: $10.3 billion

Aliko Dangote: $9.5 billion

Nicky Oppenheimer & Family: $8.3 billion

Nassef Sawris: $7.4 billion

Abdul Samad Rabiu: $5.9 billion

Nathan Kirsh: $5.8 billion

Issad Rebrab and Family: $.6 billion

Mohammed Mansour: $3:6 billion

Naguib Sawris: $3.3 billion

Mike Adenuga: $3.1 billion

Aliko Dangote starts 2024 with a bang, making over N100 billion in 24hrs

Legit.ng reported that Aliko Dangote, the Chairman of Dangote Industries Plc, is starting the new year impressively.

Data tracked by Legit.ng on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index shows that the Kano-born billionaire made $126 million(N111.38 billion) on Wednesday, January 1, 2023.

Nigeria's richest man is now worth $15.2 billion and ranked 127 among the top 500 wealthiest men in the world.

Source: Legit.ng