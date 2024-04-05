The Canadian government has indicated plans to raise fees for persons applying for permanent residency

The country said the new fee will be effective from April 30, 2024, including fees paid by persons having dependents

The new fee is calculated based on the country’s consumer price index and rounded off to the next five dollars

The Canada immigration department (IRCC) has said it will raise fees for permanent residency applications from April 30, 2024.

The fee will increase from $515 to $575, representing a 12% rise following the country’s regulations, which are connected to the Consumer Price Index.

The new fee does not apply to children

The country waived the fee for dependent children accompanying adult applicants seeking permanent residence.

The move is similar to obtaining a green card in the US.

The country’s authorities have also increased fees for other immigration programmes, including federal skilled workers, provincial nominee programmes, and caregiver pilots.

According to reports, application fees will increase from $850 to $950 for principal applicants and $230 to $260 for accompanying dependent children.

The affected application fees

Right of Permanent Residence Fee:

Principal applicant and accompanying spouse or common-law partner: $575

Federal Skilled Workers, Provincial Nominee Program, Quebec Skilled Workers, Atlantic Immigration Class, and most economic pilots (Rural, Agri-Food):

Principal applicant: $950

Accompanying spouse or common-law partner: $950

Accompanying dependent child: $260

Live-in Caregiver Program and caregivers pilots (Home Child Provider Pilot and Home Support Worker Pilot):

Principal applicant: $635

Accompanying spouse or common-law partner: $635

Accompanying dependent child: $175

Business (federal and Quebec):

Principal applicant: $1,810

Accompanying spouse or common-law partner: $950

Accompanying dependent child: $260

Family reunification (spouses, partners, and children; parents and grandparents; and other relatives):

Sponsorship fee: $85

Sponsored principal applicant: $545

Sponsored child (principal applicant under 22 years old and not a spouse/partner): $85

Accompanying spouse or common-law partner: $635

Accompanying dependent child: $175 (previously $155)

Protected persons:

Principal applicant: $635

Accompanying spouse or common-law partner: $635

Accompanying dependent child: $175

Humanitarian and compassionate consideration / Public policy:

Principal applicant: $635

Accompanying spouse or common-law partner: $635

Accompanying dependent child: $175

Permit holders:

Principal applicant: $375

This class must apply for permanent residence individually and cannot include accompanying family members in their applications.

Reports say some categories, including dependent children and protected persons, are exempt from paying the fee.

The report said the Right of Permanent Residence Fee in Canada was selected based on the cumulative percentage increase in the Canadian Consumer Price Index for the past two years.

Ontario begins allocation of international student applications

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ontario government, a Canadian province, has said its allocation of international study permits will prioritise postsecondary school programmes at public institutions.

Ontario’s new agency disclosed the statement, which said the programme aims to better prepare graduates for high-demand jobs that align with the Province’s labour market needs.

This development means that some colleges, such as career schools, will not receive study permit applications from international students.

