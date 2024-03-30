The Ontario government, a Canadian province, has listed priorities for the issuance of study permits to international students

The government said that 96% of all study permits for international students will be given to public universities and colleges in Ontario

The move is to strengthen Ontario’s educational and postsecondary institutions across the Province

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Ontario government, a Canadian province, has said its allocation of international study permits will prioritise postsecondary school programmes at public institutions.

The statement was disclosed by Ontario’s new agency, which said the programme aims to better prepare graduates for high-demand jobs that align with the Province’s labour market needs.

Colleges and universities in Ontario excluded

The development means that some colleges, such as career schools, will not get any study permit applications from international students.

The move follows an earlier decision by Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) to impose a limit on issuing study permits to international students nationwide for 2024 and 2025.

The restriction by IRCC targets undergraduate international students as the limit does not apply to international students enrolled in primary and secondary schools and those pursuing master’s and doctoral degrees.

A statement by Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities, said that the IRCC is protecting the integrity of Ontario’s postsecondary education system by attracting the best and brightest international students to the Province to study in critical areas of the economy.

According to reports, the changes indicate that 96% of all study permits for international students will be given to public universities and colleges in Ontario, and the rest will spread among language schools, private universities and other institutions in Ontario.

Government to prioritise in-demand skills

The distribution excludes career colleges, such as private institutions, from getting international student study permit applications.

The statement said Ontario’s provincial government has decided to give priority programmes in several high-demand areas, including skilled trades, health, human resources, science, technology, engineering, mathematics, hospitality, and childcare.

Also, Ontario will prioritise French-language speaking intakes as it is essential to meet employer demand for workers with French-language skills.

Canada to reduce the number of temporary residents from Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Canadian government is set to limit the influx of temporary residents for the first time to reduce the number of temporary residents to 5% of the country’s population from 6.2%.

According to immigration Minister Marc Miller, these limits will be gradually pruned down over the next three years, with the first cap set for September this year.

Miller addressed the need to revise the immigration targets in response to affordability and housing challenges, adding that the move will ensure growth in the number of temporary residents coming into the country.

Source: Legit.ng