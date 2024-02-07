Union Bank has announced a new opportunity for recent graduates to be recruited into the organisation

The job opportunities are open to graduates with no experience and who meet the minimum qualification

Successful applicants have a chance to be trained and join the bank's workforce spread across Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and the Economy.

One of Nigeria's longest-standing and most respected financial institutions, Union Bank, has announced it is accepting applications from graduates for its graduate training programme.

Organisations design a graduate training program to recruit and develop recent graduates into their workforce.

Union Bank is ready to recruit fresh graduates for its trainee programme. Photo credit: Freepick

Source: Facebook

A statement from Union Bank reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"As a participant in the Graduate Trainee Programme, you will gain the following: Eight(8) learning academies (Leadership Academy, Business Assurance Academy, Relationship Management Academy, Retail & SME Academy, Digital Academy, Operations & IT Academy, Finance & Risk Academy, Organizational Enhancement Academy), 5-day exam leave for select courses, partnerships with professional bodies, and training to hone your skills and grow.

"At Union Bank, you have the privilege to take on vacant roles and rotate jobs within and outside your current departments.

Learn ethical leadership skills needed by leaders throughout every organisation, regardless of role, industry, or location.

"Enjoy a work community that excels in diversity, thrives on mutual respect, promotes employee well-being, productivity, and growth; Flexible work locations for eligible roles, and additional leave days for support staff are some of the benefits of joining the company."

Requirements for the role

According to Union Bank, to qualify to apply, candidates must meet the minimum requirements of Minimum of BSc (2nd class lower) or HND (lower class) in any discipline. NYSC discharge certificate or exemption letter.

Also, Candidates must not be more than 27 years old by April 2024, and no previous work experience is required.

List of roles available to apply

Sales Academy

Software Engineering

Management Trainee

Data Analyst

Cybersecurity

IT Officer

To apply, use this link.

Lady shares tips on job interview questions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former lady banker from Canada shared her insights on how to tackle some common questions.

She based her advice on her previous experience of working with various banks in Canada.

She recorded a video where she explained how to respond to some of the bank's queries.

Source: Legit.ng