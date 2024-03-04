About six European countries have emerged as the easiest countries to obtain work permits

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Iceland, and two other European countries have simplified work permit processes

One of the countries offers a Digital Nomad Visa Scheme, allowing people to become residents while living in other countries

Getting a work visa can be a manageable burden as Nigerians and other Africans wishing to emigrate can land good jobs abroad with proper preparation.

Application processes vary from country to country, with some being more flexible than others.

Work visas allow immigrants to live and work in a foreign country, depending on the visa type.

Top 6 European countries to get a work visa at ease:

Estonia

The country is famous for its digital growth and warm hospitality, standing out as the most accessible country to secure a work visa with a high acceptability rate for Africans.

Estonia’s Digital Nomad Visa Scheme is critical for remote workers and freelancers. The initiative minimises documentation requirements and aligns with the growing trend of digital work.

Getting a D visa is advantageous for people looking to engage in short-term projects or want to begin work promptly. The D visa also provides the flexibility to apply for a residence permit after arriving in the country.

Lithuania

The country presents an option for immigrant workers due to its straightforward work permit application process.

Applicants must secure a job from a prospective employer to work in the country.

As soon as all essential documents are submitted to the employer, the company initiates the work permit process by submitting them to the Lithuanian Labour Exchange.

The work permit from the Labour Exchange is an opportunity for non-EU citizens to work in the country without needing a permit.

Iceland

The country provides a simple process for obtaining a work permit, requiring applicants to have a confirmed job after an officer and a residence permit for legal employment in Iceland.

The essential requirement is getting a contract before beginning to process a visa application,

The country has various work permits, including roles requiring expert knowledge, addressing labour shortages, catering to athletes, facilitating family reunions, accommodating students, and engaging in specialised employees based on service contracts,

Latvia

Latvia is one of the destinations of choice for expatriates seeking employment abroad. Those wishing to work in Latvia can acquire a combination of a residence permit, a type D visa, and a work permit.

The country’s work permits are classified into type A, based on issued employment with a Latvian employer; types C and E are given for intra-company transfers to the country; type D are given for foreign businessmen visiting the country for meetings.

Slovakia

This European country has a simplified work visa process, coupled with its transition to a market economy and a projected 3.4% economic growth in 2023.

Those wishing to work in Slovakia must secure a single permit comprising residence and work authorisation, which may include a work permit and temporary residence for employment, family, and family reunion, among others.

The country offers different work visas, including Slovakia Single Permits, requiring employer-reported job openings; the employer reports the job vacancy to the Office of Labour 20 days before the residence application.

Work permits are for those with temporary residence permits who want to work in the country.

The Czech Republic

The country is known for its robust work visa application process, which thrills job seekers and international businesses because of its strategic location and thriving economy.

The country has various work visa types. The Employee Card is issued for specific job positions and can be extended for two years.

The EU Blue Card is a residence work permit for university graduates, and the Intra-Company Employee Transfer Card is for managerial, specialist, or trainee roles.

Reports say Business Visa Type D is for long-term business activities and some categories with free access to the labour market, including family members.

