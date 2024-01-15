Access Holdings Plc has disclosed its plans as it acquires Megatech Insurance Brokers Ltd, an insurance brokerage company licensed by NAICOM

It stated that the development is in line with its vision of building a globally connected community of ecosystems inspired by Africa for the world

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the bank commended the move, adding that it is a natural step in its evolution as a globally connected community

Access Holdings Plc has announced the acquisition of Megatech Insurance Brokers Ltd.

It stated this in a statement signed by Sunday Ekwochi, the company secretary, in a disclosure to the Exchange.

Access Holdings announced that it has obtained all required regulatory approvals for the acquisition of Megatech Insurance Brokers Limited. Photo Credit: Access Holdings

This comes after Access Bank Zambia Limited, a subsidiary of Nigeria's Access Corporation, confirmed the successful acquisition of African Banking Corporation Zambia Limited, which operates under Atlas Mara Zambia.

Legit.ng reported that the development means Atlas Mara is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Access Bank Zambia.

New acquisition for Access Bank

The holding company announced that it has obtained all required regulatory approvals for the acquisition of Megatech Insurance Brokers Limited, an insurance brokerage company licensed and regulated by the National Insurance Commission.

It noted that the acquisition complements Access Holdings' bouquet of product offerings in pursuit of its vision of building a globally connected community of ecosystems inspired by Africa for the world.

In this regard, Megatech stated that it would strive to create a world where risk is efficiently managed so that the company can confidently seek and seize growth opportunities.

Herbert Wigwe, Group Chief Executive Officer, Access Holdings, said:

“This acquisition is a natural step in our evolution as a globally connected community and ecosystem and aligns with our mission to build and sustain one global platform, open for anyone to join where people can be connected to exceptional opportunities.

"The Company will design and provide intelligent solutions that mitigate the unique risks faced by individuals and businesses in an ever-changing world using leading risk management tools and governance standards.’’

