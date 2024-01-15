The Federal Government has released a list of companies that are qualified to apply for government contracts

The list, which includes over 1,000 companies, cuts across different sectors of the Nigerian economy

The selected companies have complied with the Federal Government of Nigeria Pension Act

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

The National Pension Commission(PENCOM) has revealed that 1,081 companies have obtained pension clearance certificates.

With the certificates, the companies, by law, are now eligible to pursue government contracts within their areas of operations in 2024.

The list published on January 4, 2024, on the PENCOM website is expected to be updated throughout the year.

The Federal Government of Nigeria and the 36 sub-national governments in the country will spend N44.94 trillion to execute recurrent and capital projects in 2024.

Requirements to get a federal government contract

According to the National Pension Act’s laws, a company must have passed the minimum requirement of opening a pension account and life insurance cover for a company to qualify for the certificate.

It stated that companies without insurance coverage for their workers will not be allowed to do government business.

PenCom believes that with the regulation, companies would ensure that there are appropriate pension accounts for their workers.

The list of companies approved for 2024

Spectrum Engineering Limited

Logarithm Energy Limited

Straightforth Energy Solutions Limited

Mercantile Int'l Wheels Limited

Allworth Engineering Limited

Satimaiha Nigeria Limited

Stargro Nigeria Limited

Diamond Fcy Ltd

Atomic Diamond Limited

Hesaab Engineers And Consultants Limited

Dalori Global Engineering Limited

Von Engineering Limited

Great Lakes Engineering Limited

Hikam Engineering And Consultancy Limited

Grandworth Nigeria Limited

Florish Engineering Limited

Jafi Security Limited

Wumech Engineering Services Ltd

Malfatash Ventures Limited

Merak Meraki Global Consults Limited

Wan Diyos Limited

Fachartz Consulting Ltd

Asss Engineering Ltd

Waren Bao Limited

Dexterity Developments Limited

Konstrad Nigeria Limited

A complete list of 1,081 companies can be downloaded here.

