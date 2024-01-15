Full List: FG Releases Names of Companies Qualified To Apply for Government Contracts in 2024
- The Federal Government has released a list of companies that are qualified to apply for government contracts
- The list, which includes over 1,000 companies, cuts across different sectors of the Nigerian economy
- The selected companies have complied with the Federal Government of Nigeria Pension Act
The National Pension Commission(PENCOM) has revealed that 1,081 companies have obtained pension clearance certificates.
With the certificates, the companies, by law, are now eligible to pursue government contracts within their areas of operations in 2024.
The list published on January 4, 2024, on the PENCOM website is expected to be updated throughout the year.
The Federal Government of Nigeria and the 36 sub-national governments in the country will spend N44.94 trillion to execute recurrent and capital projects in 2024.
Requirements to get a federal government contract
According to the National Pension Act’s laws, a company must have passed the minimum requirement of opening a pension account and life insurance cover for a company to qualify for the certificate.
It stated that companies without insurance coverage for their workers will not be allowed to do government business.
PenCom believes that with the regulation, companies would ensure that there are appropriate pension accounts for their workers.
The list of companies approved for 2024
- Spectrum Engineering Limited
- Logarithm Energy Limited
- Straightforth Energy Solutions Limited
- Mercantile Int'l Wheels Limited
- Allworth Engineering Limited
- Satimaiha Nigeria Limited
- Stargro Nigeria Limited
- Diamond Fcy Ltd
- Atomic Diamond Limited
- Hesaab Engineers And Consultants Limited
- Dalori Global Engineering Limited
- Von Engineering Limited
- Great Lakes Engineering Limited
- Hikam Engineering And Consultancy Limited
- Grandworth Nigeria Limited
- Florish Engineering Limited
- Jafi Security Limited
- Wumech Engineering Services Ltd
- Malfatash Ventures Limited
- Merak Meraki Global Consults Limited
- Wan Diyos Limited
- Fachartz Consulting Ltd
- Asss Engineering Ltd
- Waren Bao Limited
- Dexterity Developments Limited
- Konstrad Nigeria Limited
A complete list of 1,081 companies can be downloaded here.
