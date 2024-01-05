The list of the world's wealthiest people for the beginning of 2024 has been unveiled, and Elon Musk is back

Data shows Musk, who ceded his title as the world's richest man to Bernard Arnault in 2023, has regained the top spot.

The combined wealth of the top 10 richest men in the world, which includes prominent figures like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, exceeds over N1 trillion

The 10 richest persons in the world as of January 1, 2024, are worth nearly $1.47 trillion, according to data from Forbes.

This is $350 billion higher than the combined net worth of $1.12 trillion the top 10 richest persons started in 2023.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and the head of X (formerly Twitter), has reclaimed his title as the world's richest person after beginning 2023 in second place.

As of January 1, 2024, Musk's net worth stands at $250.4 billion, a significant increase from $136.9 billion in the same period in 2023.

On the other hand, French billionaire Bernard Arnault, who held the title of the richest man at the start of 2023, now ranks second in 2024.

Forbes reports his net worth at $203.2 billion as of January 1, 2024, marking a notable rise from $183 billion at the beginning of 2023

Other billionaires changes

One notable change in the billionaire list for 2024 compared to 2023 is the absence of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani from the top 10 richest individuals in the world.

Adani, who previously held the position as the richest man in Asia and started 2023 in 3rd place with a net worth of $126.2 billion, faced allegations of corruption in India, leading to one of the most substantial wealth declines in 2023.

However, recently, there seems to be a turn of events.

A ray of hope emerged when the country's supreme court ruled that the investigation into Adani should be completed within three months. This ruling positively impacted his stocks, providing a potential reprieve for his financial situation.

He is starting the new year(2024) on the 16th with a net worth of $69.7 billion.

Here is the list of the top 10 richest men in the world at the start of 2024

Elon Musk - $250.4 billion

Bernard Arnault & family - $203.2 billion

Jeff Bezos - $174.4 billion

Larry Ellison - $133.8 billion

Mark Zuckerberg - $123.6 billion

Warren Buffett - $118.8 billion

Bill Gates - $118.3 billion

Larry Page - $116.2 billion

Sergey Brin - $111.5 billion

Steve Ballmer - $110.9 billion

