The list of Nigeria's best anks has been revealed based on their stock performance on the NGX

The year 2023 has been good for Nigerian banks, led by United Bank for Africa and Sterling Financial Holdings

At least five banks have recorded a year-to-date (YTD) return on investment of more than 100% so far

Nigerian banking stocks on the Nigerian Exchange have recorded an impressive performance so far in 2023.

This followed various policies implemented by the Tinubu administration, especially the floating of the naira announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria in June 2023.

Banks records strong performance on Nigeria's stock market Photo credit: ss

Source: Facebook

Data showed that all the Nigerian banking stock returns are in green year-to-date (YTD) with five boosting of over 100% returns.

The NGX Banking Index, which captures the performance of the banking sector, has risen by 95.35 per cent, according to market data as of the close of trading on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, BusinessDay reports.

The banks listed on the Nigerian exchange include Access Corporation, EcoBank, Fidelity Bank, Jaiz Bank, Sterling Financial Holdings, Unity Bank, Wema Bank, UBA and Zenith Bank.

Snapshot of best bank stocks performance in 2023

Banks Year-to-Date Return (%) United Bank for Africa 205.3 Sterling Financial Holdings 181.4 Unity Bank 161.8 Access Corporation 140 Fidelity Bank 109.2 FBN Holdings 112.4 Stanbic IBTC 97.3 EcoBank 115.1 Guaranty Trust Holding Company 71.7 FCMB Group 76.6 Zenith Bank 47.9 Jaiz Bank 63 Wema Bank 33.1

Expert insight

Meristem research analysts said in a recent note that they expect more strong performance from Nigerian banks on the stock market.

Part of the note reads:

"We expect buying interest to persist in the market (particularly the banking sector) driven by an optimistic outlook."

List of Nigeria's most valuable banks

In a similar report, Legit.ng revealed the list of the most valuable banks in Nigeria at the start of 2023 in January.

Zenith Bank and GT Bank were the most valuable on the Nigerian market among the 13 banks ranked.

The banks were ranked based on their market capitalisation as of Friday, January 6, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng