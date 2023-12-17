This year(2023) Christmas celebration will be one of the most expensive for Nigerian households

Across the country, the cost of goods and services is now at the highest level in over 18 years

Food Items such as bread, fish, eggs, and other staple foods are becoming out of reach for the average Nigerian

The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed the list of states with the highest cost of food amid the worsening cost of living for Nigerians.

In its latest consumer price index report, NBS disclosed that food inflation, which measured the price movement of food items, rose in November 2023 to 32.84% on a year-on-year basis.

The November inflation figure is 8.72% points higher compared to the rate recorded in November 2022, which stood at 24.13%.

On a month-on-month comparison, the food inflation rate in November 2023 was 2.42%, which was 0.51% higher than the rate recorded in October 2023 (1.91%), Punch reports.

Why food items are on the rise?

According to NBS, the increase in food inflation on both a monthly and yearly basis was primarily caused by staple foods.

The bureau said:

"The rise in Food inflation on a year-on-year basis was caused by increases in prices of Bread and cereals, Oil and fat, Potatoes, Yam and other Tubers, Fish, Fruit, Meat, Vegetables and Coffee, Tea and Cocoa

"While, Food inflation on a month-on-month basis was caused by the increase in the average prices of Bread and Cereals, Oil and fat, Meat, Coffee, Tea and Cocoa, Potatoes, Yam & Other Tubers."

Here are the 10 states with the highest food inflation rate ahead of Christmas

States Food inflation rate Kogi 41.29% Kwara 40.72% Lagos 39.20% Rivers 40.22% Ekiti 37.57% Akwa Ibom 37.25% Edo 35.34% Abia 35.02% Ogun 35.49% Ondo 35.49%

