The stock market experienced a positive momentum thanks to investors interests in some key stocks

Zenith, GTCO, and Beta Glass displayed strong performances, hence rejuvenating buying activities

The stocks of Academy Press and NPF Microfinance Bank witnessed some depreciation

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) experienced a boost of N26.87 billion in its stock market, primarily fueled by increased investor activity in Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), Zenith Bank Plc, and 33 other stocks with robust low and medium capitalization fundamentals.

At the close of the market on Thursday, November 23, GTCO observed a rise of 1.96%, concluding at N38.95 per share, while Zenith Bank witnessed a 0.30% increase, closing at N33.50 per share.

Additionally, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) saw a gain of 48.87 basis points or 0.07%, concluding at 71,052.85 basis points, compared to the previous day's closing figure of 71,003.98 basis points

GTCO, Zenith Bank, others lead impressive N26bn gain in Nigeria's stock market

Source: UGC

NGX All-Share Index improvements

As a result, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) exhibited Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns of +2.6% and +38.6%, respectively.

Additionally, market capitalization increased by N27 billion, concluding at N39.075 trillion, compared to the previous day's closing figure of N39.048 trillion.

Examining the sectors, the NGX Insurance Index saw a positive growth of 1.3%, whereas the NGX Consumer Goods experienced a marginal decline of 0.1%.

On the other hand, the NGX Industrial Goods, NGX Banking, and NGX Oil & Gas sectors remained unchanged, closing at the same levels as the previous trading day.

Top gainers and top losers

Investor sentiment, gauged by market breadth, displayed a positive trend, with 35 stocks recording gains compared to 19 decliners.

The top performer in terms of price appreciation was Beta Glass, surging by 10% to conclude at N59.40.

Following closely, Multiverse Mining and Exploration registered a gain of 9.98%, reaching a closing price of N5.29 per share.

Nigerian Enamelware and MeCure Industries both advanced by 9.97%, closing at N19.30 and N8.38, respectively.

Additionally, Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank and Deap Capital Management & Trust experienced a rise of 9.87% each, concluding at N1.34 and 67 kobo per share, respectively.

Academy Press experienced a decline of 5.56%, concluding at N1.70, while NPF Microfinance Bank witnessed a depreciation of 4.11%, closing at N2.10 per share.

Increase in volume of trade

The overall traded volume saw a notable increase of 31.6%, reaching 563.71 million units, valued at N3.44 billion, exchanged in 6,579 deals.

Universal Insurance dominated the trading activity with 164.3 million shares, amounting to N41.980 million.

Following closely, Veritas Kapital Assurance recorded 77.129 million shares valued at N30.521 million, and Unity Bank traded 24.045 million shares worth N40.345 million.

Chams Holding Company also contributed to the market activity, trading 20.778 million shares worth N46.182 million, while Zenith Bank recorded 20.714 million shares with a total value of N694.173 million.

Source: Legit.ng