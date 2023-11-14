CBN Approves as Top Banks Debit Over N755bn From Customers Account in 2023
Nigerian tier-1 banks have recorded N755.61 billion in fees and commission income charged on their customers during the nine months of 2023.
This represents a 30.50% increase from N579.01 recorded from the exact charges in the corresponding period of 2022
Fees and commissions are charges debited from customer accounts for transactions and services rendered.
These charges include account maintenance, ATM withdrawal, and transfer fees, among others.
Breakdown of fees and commission charges
The banks surveyed include First Bank, United Bank for Africa, Guaranty Trust Holding Company, Access Bank, and Zenith Bank.
According to BusinessDay report, out of the the total amount the banks generated from fees and commission, account maintenance charged was N102.96 billion.
According to the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), the account maintenance fees are charged on current accounts only regarding customer-induced debit transactions to third parties and debit transfers/lodgements to the customer’s account in another bank.
|Banks
|Account Maintenance income 2023
|Total Fees & Commission Income 2023
|Zenith Bank
|N33.33 billion
|N130.33 billion
|GTCO
|N18.04 billion
|N91.32 billion
|FBN Holdings
|N15.07 billion
|N143.46 billion
|Access Holdings
|N21.85 billion
|N208.18 billion
|United Bank for Africa (UBA)
|N14.67 billion
|N182.32 billion
List of 5 charges approved by CBN
Here is a breakdown of charges approved by the CBN.
Electronic Funds Transfer
For electronic transfers’ transactions it is N50 for transactions done above N50, 000, N25 for N5, 000 – N50, 000 and N10 charge for below N5, 000.
Automatic Teller Machines (ATM)
The charge on ATM withdrawals from other banks’ ATMs is N35 within the same month.
Card Maintenance Fee for Naira Debit/Credit Cards
Naira debit or credit cards linked to savings accounts attract a maximum N50 quarterly maintenance fee, while foreign currency-denominated debit/credit cards attract $10 from $20.
Naira Debit /Card Charges
The issuance fee for these cards is N1,000 (one-off charge), irrespective of the regular or premium card type. The same charge applies for a replacement or renewal.
