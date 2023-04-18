Ten Nigerian banks paid over N155 billion in income tax to the government in 2022, a 33.50% increase from the previous year

Zenith Bank paid the most income tax of N60.74 billion last year, followed by Guaranty Trust Holding company

The banks' contribution indicates their commitment to nation-building and the importance of tax compliance in Nigeria

10 Commercial banks operating in the country have contributed over N155 billion in income tax payments to the confers of the federal government of Nigeria in 2022.

This marks a significant increase of 33.50% from the N116.54 billion paid by the banks during the previous fiscal year, as reported by the banks' financial statements submitted to the Nigerian exchange.

The ten banks that made the list include Zenith Bank, GTCO, UBA, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, FCMB, Fidelity Bank, Sterling Bank, Wema Bank, Unity Bank, and Jaiz Bank.

What Nigeria law says on income tax payment

Nigerian law requires large corporations with a gross turnover of over N100 million to pay a Company Income Tax rate of 30% on their profits to the Federal Government through the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Banks are also mandated to pay other taxes, such as Education Tax, Police Trust Fund levy, NASENI, NITDEF levy, Financial sector clean-up levy, and National Fiscal Stabilization levy.

List of the banks and tax payment

Here is a list of the income tax payments made by the 10 commercial banks operating in Nigeria:

Zenith Bank - N60.74 billion in 2022 compared to N35.82 billion in 2021

GTCO - N31.87 billion in 2022 compared to N28.82 billion in 2021

UBA - N30.60 billion in 2022 compared to N34.40 billion in 2021

Stanbic IBTC Holdings - N19.54 billion in 2022 compared to N9.04 billion in 2021

FCMB - N4.20 billion in 2022 compared to N1.33 billion in 2021

Fidelity Bank - N4.90 billion in 2022 compared to N2.49 billion in 2021

Wema Bank - N1.95 billion in 2022 compared to N3.45 billion in 2021

Sterling Bank - N1.42 billion in 2022 compared to N959 million in 2021

Jaiz Bank - N248.54 million in 2022 compared to N73.58 million in 2021

Unity Bank - N117.20 million in 2022 compared to N158.88 million in 2021

