No respite for Nigerian currency against the US dollar at the official foreign exchange markets on Thursday

Just hours after recording N31 gain, Naira reversed and dropped by N286 naira against the dollar

The expected dollar investment from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to ease pressure is now more important as supply continue to be problem

It is getting worst for the naira at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) the Central Bank of Nigeria approved official market.

Just hours after recording a massive gain of N31, Naira crashed to its lowest level against the US dollar at NAFEM.

Naira fall creates more headache for Tinubu's administration Photo credit: Presidency

Source: Getty Images

According to Reuters, naira is exchanging at N1,105/$ to the U.S. dollar on the official market on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

This represents a N230 drop in value in the matter of hours when compared to the N830 to the dollar it closed on Wednesday.

The latest exchange rate is the lowest ever the naira has dropped against the US dollar in the official market.

It is unclear what could have drove the naira down after the massive gains during the midweek trading session.

Naira to dollar exchange rate at official market

However, it's the same story for the Naira in the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) segment of the foreign exchange market, mostly used by fintech.

Checks by Legit.ng show that as of 3 pm on Thursday, the Naira has depreciated to N1,115 against the dollar, compared to Wednesday's closing rate of N1,113/$1.

In the parallel market also called black market, BusinessDay reports that a dollar is trading in the afternoon at N1,135/$, the same rate it closed on Wednesday

Naira against other currencies

There is no updated figure from the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) for the naira against the British Pounds and Euro as the time of writing.

On Wednesday, CBN data shows that the Naira weakened against the Pound Sterling in the official market by N12.07 to close at N1,047.84/£1 compared with Tuesday's traded rate of N1,035.77/£1.

While naira against the Euro depreciated by N8.14 to finish at N911.27/€1 on Wednesday versus N903.13/€1 on Tuesday.

Nigeria Customs sets new exchange rate to clear imported goods

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria customs have adjusted the foreign exchange rate for clearing imported goods at Nigerian ports

The new rates are intended to reflect the depreciation of the Naira against the dollar across the foreign exchange markets.

With the new rate, the cost of imported goods will increase nationwide.

Source: Legit.ng