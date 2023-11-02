Nigerians now have one more airline option while travelling to the United Kingdom for study, work or other reasons

Air Peace, Nigeria's largest carrier, has secured long waited permits to operate flights to Europe and the UK

Today, up to 250,000 Nigerians live legally in the UK, which remains a choice study destination for students travelling abroad

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience covering business and the economy.

Allen Onyema, the Chairman and CEO of Nigeria's largest carrier, Air Peace Nigeria Limited, has announced that his airline is qualified to take passengers from Nigeria to the United Kingdom.

According to Onyema, Air Peace has secured a Foreign Carrier Operator Permit (FCOP), which allows airlines from other regions to fly to Europe, and a Third Country Operator Permit (TCO-UK) for the UK operation.

Airpeace to lift passengers from Nigeria to UK Photo credit: Airpeace

Source: Facebook

BusinessDay quoted Onyema as saying to obtain the permits, the airline underwent stringent audits to ensure it met the high safety status, capacity and standard conditions.

His words

“We obtained these permits that qualify us to fly to UK. Before you obtain these approvals, they will audit you very well. You have to go through stringent audit, which we passed. We obtained the permit last week.”

The Air Peace chairman also revealed his airline has ordered brand new aircraft to add to the fleet.

He added:

"Air Peace have made a firm order of 33 aircraft and purchase right of 17 aircraft, which brings the airline’s total order to 50.

"These include 15 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and MAX 10, firm order of 13 Embraer E195-E2 and purchase right of 17 of the same aircraft type and firm order of five Embraer E175 and delivery of these aircraft would start early next year in addition to the five brand new Embraer E195-E2 already delivered."

Air Peace routes of operations

Onyema also mentioned that Air Peace operates routes in West and Central Africa.

Consequently, the airline should consider transporting travellers from Douala, Banjul, Accra, Lome, Monrovia, Dakar, Freetown, and others to its central hub in Lagos.

From Lagos, Air Peace can then connect these passengers to distant locations such as India, China, South Africa, Jeddah, and other long-haul destinations.

Travellers to the destination can pay in eight different currencies.

Nigerian Naira

Ghana Cedis

US Dollar

Gambia Dalasi

South African Rand

Sierra Leonean leone

West African CFA Franc XOF

UAE Dirhams

Liberian dollar

Cameroon CFA Franc BEAC

Air Peace, Max Air, Aero, and others may shut down over naira devaluation, raise airfares to stay afloat

An earlier report by Legit.ng stated that following the naira crash, airline operators have raised the alarm that some domestic airlines may permanently halt operations from March 2023.

The operators called on the government to intervene to cushion the high operating costs in the sector.

Source: Legit.ng