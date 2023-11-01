Airtel Africa again reclaims its number-one spot as the most valuable Nigerian company after six months

Its share price gained 10% to close at N1,540 on Tuesday, the last day of November, from an earlier N1,400

The company is now worth N5.79 trillion after its market cap improved by N530 billion due to a share price gain

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi

Airtel Africa Plc became the largest riser at the close of trading on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

The company reclaimed its title as the most valuable business on the Nigerian stock market, which it had lost for over six months.

The telecommunications business overthrew Dangote Cement Plc as the market capitalization surged by N530 billion to hit N5.79 trillion.

The largest cement manufacturer in Africa is valued at N5.59 trillion, with a closing share price of N328.

Share price increases, but profit declined

As the biggest gainer, Airtel Africa saw a 10% increase in share price to N1,540 by close of business on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, from N1,400 the previous day

Meanwhile, in a recent half-year financial report that ended on September 30, 2023, the company reported a loss of $13 million after taxes.

It stated that this loss was driven largely by a foreign exchange loss and devaluation of the Nigerian naira in June 2023.

The third-most valued corporation is MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, with a share price of N246 and a market value of N5.16 trillion.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Dangote Cement emerged as the most valuable company in Nigeria by market capitalization as of the end of July 2023.

According to data from the Nigerian exchange, Dangote Cement overtook telecom giant MTN, which occupied the top spot in the previous month.

