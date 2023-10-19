Austria faces urgent shortages in the field of hairdressing, particularly in regions like six regions

Skilled foreign workers, especially those from non-EU countries, can apply for positions on the shortage list

Austria companies have taken to LinkedIn, offering interested individuals visa sponsorship and assistance

Austria is grappling with a shortage of hairdressers and has announced the opening of visas for skilled foreigners to fill vacant positions in certain parts of the country.

According to Austria government's migration website, the regions facing ashortage of hairdressers are Upper Austria, Salzburg, Styria, Tyrol, and Vorarlberg.

Nigerian hairdressers who are ready to relocae for work purposes can get the job only in the parts of the country that had been affected by the shortage.

Checks by Legit.ng also showed that apart from the hairdresser, Austrian regions are also looking for insurance agents, social scientists, economists, scientific statisticians, textiles and clothing retailers, makeup artists, business administrators etc.

Austria for work visa

Hairdressers in Nigeria can apply and work legally in Austria through the Red-White-Red Card program.

It is expected that applicant must demonstrate their completed training for the position.

Also obtaining the Red-White-Red Card requires having a job offer in Austria and evidence that the employer will pay the minimum legal wage.

Applicants must also meet a minimum score of 55 points based on criteria like qualifications, work experience, language skills, and age.

Applications for the Red-White-Red Card can be submitted either from the applicant's country of residence or by their prospective employer through the Austrian authorities.

What are the requirements

Documents required to apply for the Red-White-Red Card includes valid travel documents, photo not more than six months old, proof of health insurance covering all types of health related risks, professional qualifications, graduation, work experience and language proficiency test result.

Those who get issued a Red-White-Red Card are entitled to fixed-term settlement and employment specified in the application. The Red-White-Red Card is generally issued for a period of 24 months.

How to apply

Qualified Nigerian can use linkedin to search for companies looking for hairdressers and go to job search ensure you target the regions in Austria facing shortages.

Some of the companies also offer visa sponsorship, while others promise visa assistance.

Also you can make use of indeed.com to search for companies looking to recruit hairdressers.

To apply for visa use this link

