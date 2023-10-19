The government of Sweeden has raised the salary of migrants into the country

The new salary requirement will take effect on November 1, 2023, and will affect those in care, sales, and gardening, among others

The government stated the purpose of the increase was to avoid the exploitation of migrants and fraud in the labour market

The Swedish government had moved to increase the income criteria for foreign migrants, specifying that they must earn at least 80% of the country’s average salary.

The Swedish Ministry announced this and stated the change would take effect November 1, 2023.

Sweeden moves to increase salaries for migrant workers

Source: Getty Images

The new moves seek to end fraud and exploitation

According to the Swedish Justice Ministry, the main goal of the new measure is to reduce low-skilled labour immigration, fight fraud and address labour migration-related abuses.

The adjustment is an essential step in the government’s effort to strengthen the conditions for labour migration to lessen the requirements for labour migration.

Also, the government stated that the move is to ensure that those already in the country can access available job opportunities with good wages.

The Swedish government said that increasing the income requirements establishes fair and equitable conditions for labour immigrants to enter and work.

Low-skilled labour to earn higher

Reports say that the current labour conditions in Sweden are liable to fraud and exploitation, leading to individuals being coerced to work for less pay, longer hours, and without proper taxes.

The country revealed that raising the wage requirement will strengthen the standing of labour migrants in the job market, guard their salaries against exploitation and discourage competition based on low wages.

The move also seeks to provide a just and fair work environment for labour migrants.

The new requirement will affect care, sales, agriculture, gardening, forestry, berry picking, fishing, and roles with shorter training or introductory periods.

Requirements for obtaining a Swedish visa

The new requirement would not apply to some groups of employees, such as those using their freedom of movement, individuals with or asking for an EU Blue Card, those in/with an ICT permit, and seasonal workers.

The exempted categories include coaches and athletes, au pairs, trainees on international exchange programmes, trainees with links to higher education, and researchers.

Individuals need a valid passport and a confirmed job or contract to obtain a work permit.

The salary ranges from 1,200 euros based on Swedish collective agreements.

