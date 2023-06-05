Canada has released a list of job categories that will receive priority for the Express Entry visa

The list includes teaching and plumbing, among several other professions, as the country focuses on meeting labour market demands and bridging the gap in these professions

Skilled foreign workers in the priority job categories will have a higher chance of getting a visa through the Express Entry system

To attract skilled professionals worldwide, the Canadian government has announced a list of job categories that will receive priority for the coveted express entry visa.

Canada's Immigration Minister, Sean Fraser, who disclosed this, also noted that the move aims to address the country's labour market needs while providing opportunities for foreign workers to contribute their expertise and fill key positions in the Canadian workforce.

He added that candidates applying for express entry with strong French language proficiency skills or work experience in specific fields would be prioritised by Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

The targeted job categories include:

Healthcare

Science

Technology

Engineering

Mathematics (STEM) professions

Trades (e.g., carpenters, plumbers, and contractors)

Transport

Agriculture

Agri-food

Why is Canada prioritising these professions for express entry

Fraser stated that by inviting more skilled workers in the targeted professions, the country could support its commitment to welcoming in-demand professionals into communities nationwide.

He also stressed that it would help address chronic labour shortages and foster the vitality of French-speaking communities.

The immigration boss also expressed his conviction that Canada's immigration system is now more responsive than ever to the country's social and economic needs.

He said:

"Employers across the country have been expressing their concerns about chronic labour shortages.

"The changes to the Express Entry system will address this by providing skilled workers to support growth, economy, and businesses.

"Additionally, we aim to increase the number of French-proficient candidates to support French-speaking communities. Canada's immigration system is now more responsive than ever to our social and economic needs."

