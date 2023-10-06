The NCC has again warned Nigerians about the consequences of buying and selling pre-registered SIM cards

The regulator revealed that the penalties are for telecom companies and users

There are four major telecommunication companies in Nigeria, namely MTN, Glo, Airtel, and 9mobile

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has urged the public to be wary of pre-registered SIM cards' sale, purchase, and usage.

This was the message of Ayanbanji Ojo, the head of the Consumer Policy Development and Monitoring Department at NCC, at the Abuja International Trade Fair on Thursday, 5. October 2023.

Prof Umar Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission Photo credit: NCC

Source: Getty Images

Ojo noted that the commission frowned upon such activities of buying and selling pre-registered SIM cards, as they are considered wrong and criminal offences with fines and jail terms.

He also revealed that for telecom companies, each pre-registered SIM card attracts a penalty of N200,000 and, for a user, imprisonment.

More messages from NCC

Ojo reiterated the commission's commitment to ensuring fair competition and a level playing field for all stakeholders in the telecommunication industry.

This commitment, he said, extends to safeguarding the interests of consumers, protecting their rights and privileges, and preventing unfair practices within the telecom service value chain.

His words:

"The campaign on NIN-SIM Linkage aims to enhance security in the country, and service providers have been directed to roll over unused data when a data plan is renewed within the stipulated time."

Additionally, Ojo mentioned that the NCC has directed all licensed Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to implement approved Harmonized Short Codes (HSC) for providing services to Nigerian telecom consumers.

This initiative, he explained, seeks to improve the Quality of Experience (QoE) for consumers across all mobile networks. Under this program, consumers can access services across all networks using the same codes, ensuring consistency and convenience.

NCC warns Nigerians to remove 5 Google Chrome extensions on phones, laptops

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the NCC's Computer Security Incident Response Team (NCC-CSIRT) detected five harmful Google Chrome Extensions.

In a statement released on its website, the NCC revealed the names of these malicious extensions: McAfee Mobile, Netflix Party, Netflix Party 2, Full Page Screenshot Capture Screenshottiand FlipShope Price Tracker Extension, and AutoBuy Flash Sales.

These extensions have been found to monitor online browser activities and steal user data clandestinely.

Source: Legit.ng