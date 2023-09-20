Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved funds for indigenes of Lagos State studying in tertiary institutions nationwide.

According to the governor's aide, the fund is over N375 million, which will serve as bursaries and scholarships.

The Lagos State Scholarship Board said it will commence distribution of the funds after the conclusion of all administrative processes.

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the payment of over N375 million for indigenes in tertiary institutions nationwide as scholarships and bursaries.

This development was made known via a statement released by the governor's aide on new media, Mr Jubril Gawat.

The Lagos State Scholarship Board said it will commence disbursement of the funds in due time. Photo Credit: LASG/Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

The statement reads:

"In a bold move to support the academic pursuits of Lagos State indigenes, Governor Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has approved the payment of N375,455,000.00 (Three Hundred And Seventy-Five Million, Four Hundred And Fifty-Five Thousand Naira) for both Fresh and Subsequent Scholarship and Bursary awards. This fund is designated to alleviate the financial burdens faced by Lagosians pursuing higher education across the country."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It was confirmed that the announcement was made by the executive secretary of the Lagos State Scholarship Board, Abdur-Rahman Lekki, during a stakeholder meeting in his office.

At the meeting, Mr Lekki was said to have reiterated that Governor Sanwo-Ou’s commitment to “make education accessible, affordable, and sustainable, which is evident through the timely disbursement of these funds.”

He emphasized the government’s profound concern for the youth and their educational journey and its pledge to provide accessible and affordable education, irrespective of the country’s economic challenges.

Break down of funds for Lagos indigenes in tertiary schools

In a breakdown of the allocation, N165.5 million has been earmarked for the 2021/2022 Fresh Scholarship Award for Undergraduate, Masters & PhD (Batch B), 2021/2022 Subsequent Scholarship Award for Undergraduate & PhD, and 2022/2023 Subsequent Scholarship Award for Undergraduate & PhD recipients as well as the 2022/2023 Governor’s Discretionary Awards.

He said:

"Furthermore, an allocation of N210,955,000.00 (Two Hundred and Ten Million, Nine Hundred and Fifty-Five Thousand Naira) has been approved for the 2021/2022 Fresh Bursary Award for Undergraduates and Law School (Batch B), 2021/2022 Subsequent Bursary Award for Undergraduates, and 2022/2023 Subsequent Bursary Award for Undergraduates."

Beneficiaries have been urged not to worry, as the disbursement of the funds would commence in earnest after the completion of all administrative processes.

Brilliant 5.0 CGPA graduate Aminat gets N10m from meeting with Sanwo-Olu

Meanwhile, Aminat Yusuf is a Nigerian lawyer who graduated with a 5.0 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) in Law from Lagos State University (LASU).

She became the first LASU undergraduate to obtain a perfect CGPA of 5.0 in the university’s 40 years of existence.

She is also an Edo State indigene and was offered automatic employment by the Edo State Government.

Source: Legit.ng